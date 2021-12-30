Dance Party Celebration to ring in 2022 on Fremont

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — As the countdown to 2022 continues, a celebration on Fremont Street plans to groove into the new year with the ’80s and ’90s Dance Party Celebration.

The band Village People will be kicking off the night, followed by artists such as the iconic ’80s band A Flock of Seagulls, Bobby Brown, and Vanilla Ice.

“We’re going to have non-stop entertainment from your favorite toys, movies, non-stop things going on. We’re going to have acrobats, people on stilts – things are going to be happening all around you. It’s a total party,” CEO Andrew Simon said.

Those planning to join the celebration are invited to wear their best ’80s and ’90s dancewear.