LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — In no particular order, here are some of best moments in the world of sports for 2022. We’ve picked 10, so perhaps something’s missing?

World Cup

Lionel Messi led Argentina past defending champion France in a 4-2 penalty shootout for the World Cup championship in Lusail, Qatar, on Sunday. The game ended 3-3 in regulation, and Argentina was better in the penalty kick phase.

The 3-3 draw featured two goals from Messi, 35, and a hat trick by his heir apparent, France forward Kylian Mbappé.

“It’s just crazy that it became a reality this way,” Messi said. “I craved for this so much. I knew God would bring this gift to me. I had the feeling that this (World Cup) was the one.”

The tournament has been held every four years since 1930, with the exceptions of 1942 and 1946 because of World War II.

Argentina’s Lionel Messi lifts the trophy after winning the World Cup final against France at the Lusail Stadium in Lusail, Qatar, on Sunday, Dec. 18. Argentina won 4-2 in a penalty shootout after the match ended tied 3-3. (AP Photo/Martin Meissner)

Dusty Baker’s Astros win World Series

After 25 years of chasing a World Series as a major league manager, Dusty Baker finally got his ring when the Houston Astros beat the Philadelphia Phillies in six games. At 73, Baker is the oldest manager or coach in the four major league sports — baseball, basketball, hockey and football — to win a championship. His 2,093 regular-season victories rank ninth on the all-time list for managers. The eight men who rank ahead of him all have at least one World Series championship as a manager.

Rams beat Bengals to win Super Bowl LVI

Aaron Donald led a defense that got a game-record seven sacks and Matthew Stafford and Cooper Kupp led the offense as the Los Angeles Rams rallied to beat the Cincinnati Bengals 23-20 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California. Donald, the cat-quick lineman, had two sacks, including one on the Bengals’ final drive, and teammate Von Miller matched that effort. Kupp, the game’s MVP, had eight receptions for 92 yards and a pair of touchdowns. Stafford, acquired for draft picks from Detroit to be the finishing touch on the Rams’ roster, was 26-for-40 passing for 283 yards and three touchdowns.

Golden State beats Boston in NBA Finals

Steph Curry led the Warriors to victory over the Celtics in a six-game NBA Finals. It was the fourth title for the Warriors in the past eight years. In that same span, Golden State made six Finals appearances under coach Steve Kerr. Curry was Finals MVP for the first time in his career; he has played on each Warriors team that made the Finals since 2015.

Avalanche deny Tampa Bay’s bid for third straight Stanley Cup

The third championship in franchise history for Colorado ended the Lightning’s bid for a third consecutive Stanley Cup. The Avs won in six games, with defenseman Cale Makar being awarded the Conn Smythe Trophy as playoffs MVP. Makar, 24, the fourth pick in the 2017 NHL draft, finished third in playoff scoring eight goals and 21 assists.

PGA Tour vs. LIV Golf

The divide between the PGA Tour and LIV Golf, fronted by ex-Tour player Greg Norman and financed by money from the Saudi Arabian royal family, dominated the sport. LIV Golf, promising a 54-hole, no-cut series of eight events and signing bonuses of $100 million, lured several top players from the PGA Tour. Reaction from the normally reserved world of pro golf was epic. PGA Commissioner Jay Monahan withdrew membership status from players who jumped ship since they now were playing for a competitor and violating their agreement with the Tour. Experts seem to agree that any settlement between the sides is likely to occur in the courts and not on the course.

Nadal’s double-double

Rafael Nadal won two major tennis tournaments — the Australian Open and the French Open — and twice broke the record for most Grand Slam titles by a men’s player. His current mark of 22 Slam titles is one behind Serena Williams for most in the Open Era.

Nadal, 36, entered the season coming off a long injury layoff and a scary bout with COVID. Despite doubt from experts, he responded by winning the first three tournaments of the year, including an amazing comeback victory in the Australian Open final over Daniil Medvedev. He didn’t record a loss until the Indian Wells final in March where he revealed he had been playing with a stress fracture in his rib.

Aces forward A’ja Wilson holds up the WNBA championship trophy during a rally on Sept. 20 to celebrate the team’s championship. (AP Photo/John Locher)

Aces win WNBA title

One for the locals. As the Las Vegas valley opens to major professional sports, the WNBA’s Aces notched the region’s first championship by a major sports franchise. The Aces won the best-of-five WNBA Finals in four games, knocking off the Connecticut Sun. Point guard Chelsea Gray was voted Finals MVP as she also notched her second league title. Her first came in 2016 with the Los Angeles Sparks.

Alvarez vs. Golovkin III

The third fight between the two super middleweights was Sept. 17 at T-Mobile Arena, with Saul Alvarez beating Gennadiy Golovkin in a unanimous decision. Two judges scored it 115-113 for Alvarez, while a third judge had it 116-112.

Alvarez (58-2-2, 39 KOs) won the early rounds before holding off a rally by Golovkin (42-2-1, 37 KOs). Alvarez won two of the three bouts, with the other ending in a controversial draw.

Chastain’s wall ride to qualify for NASCAR playoffs

Normally, Joey Logano’s run to the NASCAR championship would go in this spot. But we’re going to reward the daring move by driver Ross Chastain, who on Oct. 30 at Martinsville, Virginia, “rode the wall” to qualify for the sport’s playoffs.

Desperate to make up positions on the final lap, Chastain entered Turn 3 full-throttle and deliberately drove into the barrier to rim-ride Turns 3 and 4. He vastly increased his speed, claiming five positions in two turns, and edged Denny Hamlin for the final playoff spot. NASCAR officials have said since the move — taken from a video game — is within the rules and does not plan on changing them.