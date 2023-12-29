LAS VEGAS (NEXSTAR) – Four decades after they had us feeling “All Out of Love” the powerful pair behind Air Supply is still pumping up crowds with their beloved lyrics and tunes.

Now, with a brand new tour in 2024 the band has no plans of slowing down… but before the tour, fans can get their fill of Air Supply before the clock strikes midnight during Nexstar’s “Las Vegas Countdown to 2024.”

For tour dates and more, visit Airsupplymusic.com.

“Las Vegas Countdown to 2024” will feature performances by 98 Degrees, Bowling for Soup, the Texas rock band the Vandoliers, and Bri Bagwell; with appearances by Berlin, Chicago, Air Supply, Foghat, American Idol favorites Ruben Studdard and Clay Aiken, Pauly Shore, and Micky Dolenz.

You can watch the festivities on Nexstar broadcast stations in Las Vegas, Los Angeles, San Francisco, Denver, Sacramento, Portland, San Diego, Salt Lake City, Albuquerque, Fresno, Honolulu, Colorado Springs, Bakersfield, and Grand Junction.

Additionally, anyone who wants to join the party but is not in one of the 14 cities listed above can watch on any of the websites linked below or the KLAS website at 8newsnow.com.

For more on how to watch be sure to visit https://www.8newsnow.com/community/vegas-nye/las-vegas-countdown-to-2024-how-to-watch-the-new-years-eve-extravaganza/.