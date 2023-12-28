DALLAS/LAS VEGAS (NEXSTAR) — Texas-based rock band Bowling for Soup will be performers during this year’s Vegas NYE and Lone Star NYE broadcasts to ring in 2024! The band reached their height in the early 2000s with hit songs like “Girl All the Bad Guys Want” and the chart-topping single “1985.” Throughout their 3-decade career, the band has created a reputation for energetic and memorable live performances. Their catchy melodies along with punk rock and alternative influences have created a devoted and passionate fanbase that continues to follow their every move.

Here are 5 things you may not know about Vegas NYE and Lone Star NYE headliners Bowling for Soup:

Bowling for Soup’s performances are known for their high energy — and yes, humor

They got started in Wichita Falls and worked their way up

Band members say they’re best friends in real life

They did the theme song for Phineas and Ferb

2024 will be a major tour year as they celebrate their 30th anniversary

Bowling for Soup will be joined on the stage this year by Texas country artist Bri Bagwell and alternative country group Vandoliers. We got a preview of their performances and can promise a high-energy, action-packed night of fun!

“Las Vegas Countdown to 2024” will feature performances by 98 Degrees, Bowling for Soup, the Texas rock band the Vandoliers, and Bri Bagwell; with appearances by Berlin, Air Supply, Foghat, American Idol favorites Ruben Studdard and Clay Aiken, Pauly Shore, and Micky Dolenz.

You can watch the festivities on Nexstar broadcast stations in Las Vegas, Los Angeles, San Francisco, Denver, Sacramento, Portland, San Diego, Salt Lake City, Albuquerque, Fresno, Honolulu, Colorado Springs, Bakersfield, and Grand Junction.

Additionally, anyone who wants to join the party but is not in one of the 14 cities listed above can watch on any of the websites linked below or the KLAS website at 8newsnow.com.

