Vegas Golden Knights to hold canned food drive Nov. 2-13

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Vegas Golden Knights are partnering with SilverSummit Healthplan to provide meals for the hungry in the Las Vegas community. The canned food drive will take place from Nov. 2-13 at City National Arena.

All donations will support Three Square Food Bank, a member of Feeding America. Canned goods will be collected through donation bins placed around the arena in Summerlin.

Chance and members of the Vegas Vivas! cheer team will kick off the event on Monday, Nov. 2, from 10 a.m. until 12 p.m. The hockey organization says the first 150 participants to donate canned goods at City National Arena will receive a free poster.

Smith’s will also have flu shots available for those interested from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. on Nov. 2.

Fans can also donate virtually throughout the extent of the food drive. Click HERE to learn more.