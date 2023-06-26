Tuesday, July 4, 2023, 9 – 11 a.m

The entire Las Vegas valley is invited to celebrate Independence Day at the 29th Annual Summerlin Council Patriotic Parade, Southern Nevada’s largest and most colorful Fourth of July parade. American spirit will be on full display at this year’s parade with 70 entries, including a 40-foot American Eagle, 30-foot Grand Old Flag plus 18 more giant inflatable balloons, veteran and military organizations, both patriotic and pop culture-themed floats and performing groups. A perennial favorite, the 2023 Western Conference Champions/Stanley Cup Finalists Vegas Golden Knights, return to the parade along with the Las Vegas Aviators plus a new, special entry from 8 News Now, “Home of Super Bowl LVIII,” which will be hosted in Las Vegas and aired on CBS.

The parade features a myriad of new floats including, Indiana Jones Experience; Barbieland, U.S.A.; Parade of the Pink Ladies; Star Spangled Rodeo; Schoolhouse Rock; Red, White and Bluey; and Up, Up & Away with Peppa Pig. Several popular patriotic-themed entries return this year, including A Salute to the Military, honoring the service men and women from Nellis and Creech Air Force Bases; America Sings! featuring the Desert Angels gospel choir; America Standing Tall featuring a 15-foot Miss Stars and Stripes towering high above the crowd; Happy Birthday, America; and Can’t Stop the Beat by the Las Vegas Academy of the Arts.

Other popular performing groups include Danza Del Carrizo Native American performing group, Nevada Latino Arts and Culture Association; and the Swing It! Girls. Veterans and military organizations will be represented by the Marine Corps League, American Legion, Forgotten Not Gone, the Southern Nevada Military Vehicle Association and the Military Order of the Purple Heart.

Returning to the parade this year are fan favorites, Star Wars: The Fourth Awakens, featuring the Stars Wars Clubs of Southern Nevada; The Magic of Encanto; Mario Karts on Parade, featuring Mario and Luigi; Beach Day with Baby Shark; and Princesses on Parade.

More than 2,500 people are expected to participate in the parade and more than 500 volunteers from dozens of local schools and community groups will assist with parade operations. Over 20,000 cubic feet of helium will be used for the 20 giant inflatables. Attendance along the parade route is expected to top 50,000 people.

The parade is organized by The Summerlin Council, the nonprofit arm of the Summerlin Community Association dedicated to the social, educational, and recreational enrichment of residents.

The parade is free and open to the public. No parade/viewing set-up is allowed before July 3 at 7 a.m. Items placed before this time will be removed and donated. All persons and their property must remain on the curb. Everyone is encouraged to arrive early, bring water and wear sunscreen.

Title Sponsor is The Howard Hughes Corporation/Summerlin. Major sponsors include Station Casinos; Summerlin Hospital Medical Center; City National Bank; Centralized Security Services; Tri Pointe Homes; Pure Plumbing & Air; Make-A-Wish Southern Nevada; One Hour A/C and Heating; Palmer Electric; BrightView Landscape Services; Par 3 Landscape and Maintenance; LandCare; and Downtown Summerlin.