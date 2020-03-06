‘Women United’ set to host fashion show, luncheon March 6

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — 8 News Now has been celebrating remarkable women and the difference they make in their communities for the last few months. We also want to highlight one local organization that helps empower women.

“Women United” is part of United Way, and the name is a recent change.

President Kyle Rahn provided some insight on what it represents:

“It’s really a global force, as you said, 70,000 women around the world have come together, regardless of age, demographic. They’re really driving systemic change and creating real impact in our community. And we’re doing it here in Southern Nevada, so it’s Women United.”

Women United is having a fashion show and luncheon on March 6 at the Bellagio. The event is slated for 11:30 a.m.

8 News Now will reveal the winner of our Remarkable Women contest tomorrow at 6 a.m. We received so many great submissions, but only one lucky lady will get to go to New York City to be on the Mel Robbins Show, where the national winner will be announced.

You can watch more of these incredible stories here.