LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — For last year’s Remarkable Woman of Las Vegas, Pilita Simpson, the title was just the start of a journey she calls “everything.”

“We were the little engine that could,” Simson said. “Positively Arts was relatively unknown, and I cannot tell you how many people have reached out and said, ‘Oh my goodness, I saw your coverage for Nexstar Media, […] 8 News Now.'”

Simpson describes her organization, Positively Arts, which just celebrated nine years in Las Vegas, as a mental health organization dedicated to using the arts as a vehicle to boost confidence, build resilience, and give live skills to youth who love to create anything from music, videos, podcasts, and theater.

“Dancing, singing, visual arts — come to us and we’ll make sure that your child loves themselves and discovers their strengths throughout their journey,” Simpson said, adding that the palpable advantages afforded by the title of Remarkable Woman of Las Vegas were fast and furious, not the least of which came from a certain “Queen Bey.”

“Beyonce’s BeyGOOD foundation saw the video, came to our studio, documented us, gave us 50 tickets to her concert,” said Simpson, citing other opportunities the title has afforded, like a donation of $50,000 from Genesis Inspiration Foundation. Las Vegas celebrities like Clint Holmes, David Perrico, and Christine Shebeck have taken the time to mentor kids from Positively Arts. Some of the kids have even had a chance to perform at the Smith Center.

“More volunteers have shown up,” Simpson said. “People who coach best practices and training and mental health have donated time to coach our staff to just make sure that we’re staying on top of that, and that is paramount.”

Remarkable Women has also brought a new daytime program line, as Simpson says the promotion has exposed Positively Arts to the valley’s homeschooling community.

“I recommend if you know a remarkable woman out there, there’s no better way in this holiday season to honor them for what they’re doing in the community, nominate them by November 30,” Simpson said.

Anyone wishing to nominate a remarkable woman to become the next honoree, visit the linked page and fill out the form.

“This Remarkable Women coverage that you gave us — it changed our trajectory completely,” Simpson said.