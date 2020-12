LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Do you work or volunteer with a remarkable woman? And by remarkable, we mean someone who is truly extraordinary in the community and to her family and friends.

Nexstar, KLAS-TV’s parent company, has begun its search for remarkable women across the United States.

8 News NOW Reporter Kirsten Joyce has more on how you can nominate that special woman. She also has a look back at the remarkable woman of 2020 in southern Nevada.