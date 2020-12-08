Do you know a Remarkable Woman? Recognize her with a nomination

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — If you work or volunteer with a woman who is truly extraordinary in the community, you can nominate that special person as the “Remarkable Woman” in Southern Nevada.

Nexstar Media, the parent company of KLAS-TV, has begun its search for remarkable women across the United States. The local winner could then be chosen as the “Nexstar Woman of the Year.”

Out of hundreds of nominations in 2019, four Southern Nevada women were highlighted

The Southern Nevada Chapter of the American Red Cross nominated Diane Orgill and she was ultimately chosen as Nexstar’s Remarkable Woman of the Year for Las Vegas.

She inspired students for more than 20 years as an educator and also helped create the very first animal spay and neuter clinic in Las Vegas.

She also volunteers on the front lines for the American Red Cross and is available all hours of the day and night, helping people through some of their most vulnerable times in their lives.

“You’re one of a kind — and you’re one of our kind and we’re so proud of you,” said Mayor Carolyn Goodman after last year’s announcement.

One of the finalists, Betsy Dunn, was nominated for her life of love and selflessness. She has changed the lives of countless children in the valley. Over two decades, she and her husband have fostered nearly 150 children and adopted seven.

“These kids come from nowhere and they need to know that they are somebody,” Dunn said.

Another finalist, Marney Domeraski, works for a local Christian radio station. She reached out to a friend battling terminal cervical cancer, moved the family next door, prepared meals, took the kids shopping for clothes and school items. She used the short time the family had together to preserve precious memories for the kids.

“She was a fighter, she loved her kids. She loved being a mother and so she didn’t want to give up. She wanted every opportunity that she had,” Domeraski said.

Finalist Lowana Finch had two decades of military service earning her the rank of command sergeant major and noncommissioned Officer of the Year.

Finch transitioned from military medicine to groundbreaking work at the University of Utah’s artificial heart research laboratory. She was nominated by her children.

“Sometimes like everyone else think I could have been better, I could have done this. But I think because of my ethics, my integrity and my strictness, that that all played a big part in their lives today,” Finch said.

The local women nominated will be announced in January 2021.