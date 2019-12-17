Remarkable Women

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) -- The men and women in our community that give back every day by fighting fires are giving back in another way this holiday season. Clark County firefighters are hosting their annual "Fill the Fire Truck" holiday toy drive from now until Saturday, Dec. 21.

The drive involves firefighters partnering with businesses throughout the valley to collect and sort the toys that are donated. The toys will go to over 40 organizations that assist children and teens in the valley.