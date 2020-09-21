The pledge for September 21st

Skip to content
KLAS
Las Vegas
84°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Live Stream
Coronavirus
Local News
Political News
2020 Election interviews
National News
I-Team
Mystery Wire
Border Report
In Your Business
Top Stories
Police investigate weekend shooting in east Las Vegas
Top Stories
Tracking the Tropics: Storm surge warning issued for Texas, Louisiana coasts ahead of Beta
Video
Nearly 100,000 businesses have permanently closed since March, Yelp lists hardest hit shops
Gov. Greg Abbott issues Disaster Declaration for 29 Texas counties ahead of Tropical Storm Beta
Watch: Ellen DeGeneres makes on-air apology, vows a ‘new chapter’
Weather
Weather
Map Center
Interactive Radar
Forecast
Top Stories
Tracking the Tropics: Storm surge warning issued for Texas, Louisiana coasts ahead of Beta
Video
Top Stories
Gov. Greg Abbott issues Disaster Declaration for 29 Texas counties ahead of Tropical Storm Beta
Top Stories
Nate’s 7-Day Forecast – Monday morning, Sep. 21, 2020
Video
Nate’s 7-Day Forecast – Friday morning, September 18, 2020
Video
Hurricane Teddy strengthens to Category 4 storm; Tropical Depression 22 forms in Gulf of Mexico
Video
Tedd’s Forecast for Thursday, September 17th
Video
Traffic
Traffic
Driving You Crazy
Gas Prices
Sports
Sports
Raiders
Golden Knights
Aces – WNBA
Aviators
Lights FC
Podcasts
Motorsports Vegas
Prep Sports
Silver Knights
Sports Betting
Game On! Vegas
UNLV Sports
West Coast Sports
The Big Game
Top Stories
Jackson State introduces Deion Sanders as next head football coach
Video
DeChambeau bombs away, pulls away to win US Open
Raiders eager to show off new digs in Vegas debut vs. Saints
NDOT to motorists: Be mindful during Raiders home opener
En Español
JOB BOARD
Las Vegas Now
Las Vegas Now
Supermarket Chef
Law Vegas Now
Lets Get Cooking
Patriot Law
All Custom Iron
Lake Mead Mohave Adventures
Chilly Jilly’z
Top Stories
Sickies Garage Burgers & Brews is celebrating National Cheeseburger Day
Video
Top Stories
Discussing prostate cancer with Southwest Medical
Video
The grand opening of AREA15 is finally here!
Video
How to choose the correct attorney
Video
Getting the backstage experience at The Hard Rock Cafe
Video
Community
Community
Destination Nevada
Morning Cup of Joe
Buddy Check
Pledge
Stay Well
Puppy Pigskin Picks
What’s Cool at School
Hispanic Heritage Month
Acts of Kindness
Living Green
Calendar
Contests
About Us
Meet the Team
Contact Us
TV Schedule
Stay Connected
8 News Now on Alexa
Newsletter Sign Up
Advertise With Us
Work for Us
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
The pledge for September 21st
Pledge
Posted:
Sep 21, 2020 / 06:58 AM PDT
/
Updated:
Sep 21, 2020 / 06:58 AM PDT
#InThisTogether
Don't Miss
Raiders win opener 34-30 at Carolina, Josh Jacobs with 3 TD’s
Video
Raiders eager to show off new digs in Vegas debut vs. Saints
NDOT to motorists: Be mindful during Raiders home opener
Raiders list Brown, Young, Kwiatkoski as doubtful
Local sports books prep for Week 2 of NFL season
Video
BetMGM named first official sports betting partner of Las Vegas Raiders
VIDEO: Maxx Crosby mic’d up at Carolina
Video
Trending Stories
Police: SUV driver leaves crash scene, gets into second crash and dies
Video
Police: Multiple suspects arrested in Las Vegas Strip shooting
Gallery
Bars reopen as Las Vegas Raiders play first home game
Video
Police suspect impairment after driver runs red light, crashes into barriers in Fremont Street Experience
Wynn Resorts reports more than 500 employees have tested positive for COVID-19