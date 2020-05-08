The pledge for May 8th

Skip to content
KLAS - 8 News Now
Las Vegas
71°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Political News
News
Live Stream
Hidden History
Mystery Wire
Area 51
I-Team
Crime
2020 Election interviews
National News
Coronavirus
Vegas Fugitives
Decades
Border Report
In Your Business
Top Stories
Wild video shows praying mantis eating ‘murder’ hornet
Video
Northwest house fire displaces 3 people
Pedestrian critically injured in hit-and-run crash on Desert Inn
Flutey-Tooty Friday: Where are you spending time during the quarantine?
Video
Weather
Weather
Map Center
Interactive Radar
Forecast
Top Stories
Tedd’s Forecast for Thursday, May 7th
Video
Top Stories
A slight dip in temps won’t last long
Video
Top Stories
Temps near 100 before Mother’s Day
Video
Tedd’s Forecast for Tuesday, May 5th
Video
More heat, less wind
Video
Tedd’s Forecast for Monday, May 4th
Video
Traffic
Traffic
Driving You Crazy
Sports
Sports
NFL Draft
Golden Knights
Aviators
Combat Sports
Game On! Vegas
Lights Soccer
Aces – WNBA
Motorsports Vegas
Podcasts
Raiders
Sports Betting
UNLV Sports
West Coast Sports
Top Stories
NFL schedule released, Raiders in four primetime games
Video
Top Stories
Las Vegas Raiders 2020 NFL schedule released
Details of Las Vegas Raiders first games leaking online
Circa sports introduce curbside sports betting at Golden Gate Hotel and Casino
Raiders busy signing free agents, one from UNLV
Community
Community
What’s Cool at School
Buddy Check
Pledge
Acts of Kindness
Calendar
Living Green
Remarkable Women
Stay Well
Las Vegas Now
Las Vegas Now
Supermarket Chef
Law Vegas Now
Lets Get Cooking
Carter Investment Services
Patriot Law
TailG8 Treats
All Custom Iron
Top Stories
A look at the increase in domestic violence with attorney Eric Palacios
Video
Top Stories
Keep your home and water clean with King Water Filtration
Video
Smith’s food & Drug is here to help with breakfast in bed for Mother’s Day
Video
Great Mother’s Day gifts with Dawn’s Corner
Video
Happy National Nurses Week with Southwest Medical
Video
Contests
En Español
About Us
Meet the Team
Contact Us
TV Schedule
Stay Connected
8 News Now on Alexa
Newsletter Sign Up
Advertise With Us
Work for Us
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
Previous Alert
1
of
/
2
Next Alert
Breaking News
Breaking News
NHP: Troopers shoot, kill ‘armed man’ following road rage incident near Jean
1
of
/
2
Breaking News
Jobless rate spikes to 14.7%, highest since Great Depression
2
of
/
2
The pledge for May 8th
Pledge
Posted:
May 8, 2020 / 07:54 AM PDT
/
Updated:
May 8, 2020 / 07:54 AM PDT
#InThisTogether
Trending Stories
Sisolak: Nevada will enter Phase 1 of reopening plan May 9
Video
Nevada businesses, residents file lawsuit against Gov. Sisolak, other state officials, and departments over stay-at-home directive
Local restaurant owner shares reaction to Nevada’s first reopening phase
Video
UPDATE: Nevada reporting 286 COVID-19 deaths statewide
DETR director discusses efforts to fix unemployment system problems
Video