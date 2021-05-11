The Pledge for May 11th

Skip to content
KLAS
Las Vegas
72°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Live Stream
Local News
Back To School
Coronavirus
I-Team
National News
Entertainment
Politics
Mystery Wire
Border Report
Pass or Fail
In Your Business
Video Game News
Top Stories
North breezes giving us the feels
Video
Top Stories
Crash closes US 95 southbound at Charleston
ONLY ON 8: ‘I’m terrified,’ missing boy’s grandmother speaks out
Video
In Your Neighborhood: New development along Henderson’s historic Water Street
Video
Man arrested after shooting in northeast valley apartment complex
En Español
Weather
Las Vegas Weather
Map Center
Interactive Radar
Forecast
Top Stories
North breezes giving us the feels
Video
Top Stories
Tedd’s Forecast for Monday, May 10th
Video
Top Stories
Warm days and oh, so dry!
Video
Tedd’s Forecast for Friday, May 7th
Video
Mom Nature celebrating the weekend with more wind
Video
Hot, breezy winds for your Thursday
Video
Sports
Sports
Aces
Aviators
Game On! Vegas
Golden Knights
Lights FC
Motorsports Vegas
NFL Draft
Prep Sports
Podcasts
Raiders
Silver Knights
Sports Betting
UNLV Sports
West Coast Sports
Top Stories
Face-Off with Deryk Engelland: Knights vs. Avs
Video
Playoff picture tightens as Avs come from behind to beat Knights 2-1
Video
Knights’ Fleury nominated for Masterton Trophy
All roads lead home: 13 months after suicide attempt, Drew Robinson takes the field at Las Vegas Ballpark
Video
Traffic
Traffic
Driving You Crazy
Gas Prices
Las Vegas Now
Las Vegas Now
Law Vegas Now
Lets Get Cooking
Patriot Law
Top Stories
Inspired Closets wants to help you clean your room
Video
Top Stories
Celebrating American Craft Beer Week with Big Dog Brewery & CraftHaus Brewery
Video
Top Stories
Dr. Devin relieves pain using gentle chiropractic
Video
Weber Law Firm uses a personalized approach to law
Video
Talking IV therapy with Regenerate Medical Concierge
Video
Shop to support foster youth with “This Belongs To___”
Video
Community
JOB BOARD
Morning Cup of Joe
Calendar
Hospice Heroes
Buddy Check
Stay Well
Coping During Covid-19
Acts of Kindness
Pledge
What’s Cool at School
Remarkable Women
Contests
GR8 May Giveaway
About Us
Meet the Team
TV Schedule
Contact Us
8 News Now Digital Solutions
Stay Connected
8 News Now on Alexa
Advertise With Us
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Work for Us
Search
Search
Search
The Pledge for May 11th
Pledge
Posted:
May 11, 2021 / 07:39 AM PDT
/
Updated:
May 11, 2021 / 07:39 AM PDT
#InThisTogether
Don't Miss
I-Team: Stopping telemarketing, spam and robocalls
Video
Jamey Walker: A Mother’s Day murder, 40 years after grisly discovery
Video
I-Team Vegas Unsolved: Men who killed grandmother left something behind at crime scene
Video
I-Team: Questions surround plan for first execution in Nevada since 2006
Video
I-Team: Nevada veteran believes toxic burn pits gave him brain, lung cancer
Video
I-Team Vegas Unsolved: Student murdered was not intended target; suspected shooter living in valley
Video
I-Team: Teen, boyfriend accused of murder appear for first time in courtroom, no bail set
Video
Trending Stories
ONLY ON 8: ‘I’m terrified,’ missing boy’s grandmother speaks out
Video
Las Vegas ranked number 1 moving destination
Video
Paid self-parking on its way back to MGM Resorts
Video
I-Team: Stopping telemarketing, spam and robocalls
Video
Wynn Resorts announces Wynn Interactive’s merger with Bill Foley’s Austerlitz Acquisition Corporation