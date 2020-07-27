The pledge for July 27th

Skip to content
KLAS
Las Vegas
91°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Live Stream
News
I-Team
National News
Political News
2020 Election interviews
Crime
Coronavirus
Mystery Wire
Border Report
In Your Business
Top Stories
Consulate closures an inflection point in China-US relations
Gallery
Top Stories
Iconic Las Vegas Blue Angel statue masks up
Planet Fitness will require masks at all locations
Celebration of life ceremonies for Rep. John Lewis continue Monday
Thunderstorms tease us before the big heat returns
Video
Weather
Weather
Map Center
Interactive Radar
Forecast
Top Stories
Thunderstorms tease us before the big heat returns
Video
Top Stories
Hurricane Douglas swirling off Maui, bears down on Hawaii
Top Stories
Photos: Hanna leaves behind trail of damage in South Texas
Video
Hanna becomes hurricane as it heads toward virus-weary Texas
Tedd’s Forecast for Friday, July 24th
Video
A short, but welcome break in the extreme heat
Video
Traffic
Traffic
Driving You Crazy
Gas Prices
Sports
Sports
Aces – WNBA
Aviators
Combat Sports
Game On! Vegas
Golden Knights
Lights Soccer
Motorsports Vegas
Podcasts
Prep Sports
Silver Knights
Sports Betting
Raiders
UNLV Sports
West Coast Sports
Top Stories
Hundreds of Golden Knights fans participate in team send off
Gallery
Las Vegas Raiders sign multiple draft picks
Raiders sign first round pick Damon Arnette
Knights announce roster for Stanley Cup Playoffs
Community
Community
Destination Nevada
Morning Cup of Joe
Buddy Check
Pledge
Stay Well
Gr8 School Supply Drive
What’s Cool at School
Acts of Kindness
Living Green
Calendar
Las Vegas Now
Las Vegas Now
Supermarket Chef
Law Vegas Now
Lets Get Cooking
Carter Investment Services
Patriot Law
All Custom Iron
Lake Mead Mohave Adventures
Chilly Jilly’z
Top Stories
Tour The Las Vegas Ballpark through August
Video
Top Stories
Preparing a Watermelon Patch with Milagro Tequila
Video
Tour dates for Las Vegas Ballpark have been extended
Video
The pledge for July 24th
Video
Effective & comfortable masks with Boomer Naturals
Video
Contests
En Español
About Us
Meet the Team
Contact Us
TV Schedule
Stay Connected
8 News Now on Alexa
Newsletter Sign Up
Advertise With Us
Work for Us
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
The pledge for July 27th
Pledge
Posted:
Jul 27, 2020 / 06:59 AM PDT
/
Updated:
Jul 27, 2020 / 06:59 AM PDT
#InThisTogether
Trending Stories
Study: These are the six COVID-19 symptom clusters to watch for
REPORT: COVID-19 leads to retail vacancies across southern Nevada
Video
I-Team Only on 8: Calls for change at Bishop Gorman High School
Video
NEW: Nevada reports more than 1K COVID-19 cases in 24-hour period, nearly 14K tests conducted
CCSD senior starts online petition advocating for semester-based schedule
Video