The pledge for January 26th

Skip to content
KLAS
Las Vegas
39°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Live Stream
Local News
I-Team
National News
Mystery Wire
Politics
All Election Results
2020 Election interviews
Border Report
Coronavirus
Black History Month
Pass or Fail
In Your Business
Video Game News
Top Stories
Gov. Sisolak to hold virtual meeting focused on helping small businesses today at 2 p.m.
Top Stories
Acting DETR director becomes permanent leader, Sisolak announces
McCarran airport in Las Vegas makes top 10 list for TSA catching firearms
Las Vegas snow is winding down
Video
Report: Stepmother told police she slammed child’s head into floor for disrespecting her
En Español
Weather
Weather
Map Center
Interactive Radar
Forecast
Top Stories
Las Vegas snow is winding down
Video
Top Stories
Tedd’s Forecast for Monday, January 25th
Video
Top Stories
SLIDESHOW: Southern Nevadans share rain, snow pictures as winter storm moves across the area
Video
Flurries begin again as rain and snow sweep across Southern Nevada for a second day
Video
Winter is about to get busy
Video
A nice break before the next storm
Video
Sports
Sports
The Big Game
Golden Knights
Aces – WNBA
Raiders
Aviators
Lights FC
Motorsports Vegas
Prep Sports
Silver Knights
Sports Betting
Game On! Vegas
UNLV Sports
West Coast Sports
Podcasts
Top Stories
8 Sports Now highlights for Monday, Jan. 25
Video
Chiefs 3 point favorites over Buccaneers in Super Bowl 55
Rebels to resume MWC play Monday against Utah State
Fleury gets shutout, Golden Knights beat Coyotes 1-0 on Karlsson’s late goal
Video
Traffic
Traffic
Driving You Crazy
Gas Prices
Las Vegas Now
Las Vegas Now
Supermarket Chef
Law Vegas Now
Lets Get Cooking
Patriot Law
Top Stories
Help Golden Rainbow by dining at Carson Kitchen on Tuesday
Video
Top Stories
Tighten your skin at VJazzy Wellness with a one time ultrasound skin lift
Video
Top Stories
Resolutions are easier to achieve with healthy essentials
Video
Lose stubborn fat permanently with Dr. Nash
Video
Hussongs Cantina’s big celebration
Video
Southwest Medical is dedicated to keeping Vegas healthy
Video
Community
JOB BOARD
Morning Cup of Joe
Calendar
Buddy Check
Acts of Kindness
Pledge
Puppy Pigskin Picks
What’s Cool at School
Stay Well
Remarkable Women
Contests
About Us
Meet the Team
TV Schedule
Contact Us
Stay Connected
8 News Now on Alexa
Newsletter Sign Up
Advertise With Us
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Work for Us
Search
Search
Search
The pledge for January 26th
Pledge
Posted:
Jan 26, 2021 / 10:16 AM PST
/
Updated:
Jan 26, 2021 / 10:16 AM PST
#InThisTogether
Don't Miss
Swabbing the community one flush at a time: Nevada researchers test wastewater to track coronavirus
Video
I-Team: Tony Hsieh slept with propane tank, candles before fire that killed him, report says
Video
I-Team: FBI forwarded 2 Nevada-based right-wing posts; special agent in charge says ‘see something, say something’
Video
I-Team: Man charged with delivering more than 30 pounds of meth to Vegas
Video
I-Team: ‘We’re going to mine through all their social media,’ Metro police say about officer application process
Video
I-Team: Nevada Attorney General Ford responds to criticism over video he posted after getting COVID-19 vaccine
Video
I-Team: Senior reacts as Henderson officials are vaccinated alongside first responders
Video
Trending Stories
I-Team: Tony Hsieh slept with propane tank, candles before fire that killed him, report says
Video
Report: Stepmother told police she slammed child’s head into floor for disrespecting her
Vaccine Information: When and where you can receive the COVID-19 vaccine
Video
Snow buries Flagstaff, northern Arizona in white winter blanket
Flurries begin again as rain and snow sweep across Southern Nevada for a second day
Video