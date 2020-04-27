The pledge for April 27th

Skip to content
KLAS - 8 News Now
Las Vegas
78°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Political News
News
Live Stream
Hidden History
Mystery Wire
Area 51
I-Team
Crime
2020 Election interviews
National News
Coronavirus
Vegas Fugitives
Decades
Border Report
In Your Business
Top Stories
Nevada joins Western States Pact on how to reopen responsibly during COVID-19 pandemic
Pelosi is latest high-profile Democrat to endorse Joe Biden
Baking Boom: Many turn to kitchens amid pandemic, stay at home orders
Video
Court rules insurers can collect $12B under health care law
Weather
Weather
Map Center
Interactive Radar
Forecast
Top Stories
Way too hot for late April
Video
Top Stories
A nice last Friday of April
Video
Top Stories
Tedd’s Forecast for Thursday, April 23rd
Video
Extra warm and breezy spring day
Video
Tedd’s Forecast for Wednesday, April 22nd
Video
Warmer temps on the way
Video
Traffic
Traffic
Driving You Crazy
Sports
Sports
NFL Draft
Golden Knights
Aviators
Combat Sports
Game On! Vegas
Lights Soccer
Aces – WNBA
Motorsports Vegas
Podcasts
Raiders
Sports Betting
UNLV Sports
West Coast Sports
Top Stories
Raiders get QB Derek Carr playmakers in draft
Top Stories
Goodell: NFL Draft coming to Las Vegas in 2022
A look inside the Golden Knights’ pregame video
Video
Raiders anxious for NFL Draft to upgrade talent level
Video
Former Raiders RB, Hawkins shares locker room stories
Video
Community
Community
What’s Cool at School
Buddy Check
Pledge
Acts of Kindness
Calendar
Living Green
Remarkable Women
Stay Well
Las Vegas Now
Las Vegas Now
Supermarket Chef
Law Vegas Now
Lets Get Cooking
Carter Investment Services
Patriot Law
TailG8 Treats
All Custom Iron
Top Stories
Kanye West buys childhood home in Chicago
Video
Top Stories
The pledge for April 21st
Video
Getting your daily dose of vitamins with Chef Nanny Bubby
Video
United Citizen’s Foundation on not forgetting your mental health
Video
Stronger Together: A Henderson neighborhood unites in a distanced patriotic sing-along
Video
Contests
En Español
About Us
Meet the Team
Contact Us
TV Schedule
Stay Connected
8 News Now on Alexa
Newsletter Sign Up
Advertise With Us
Work for Us
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
Breaking News
Breaking News
Nevada joins Western States Pact on COVID-19
The pledge for April 27th
Pledge
Posted:
Apr 27, 2020 / 07:21 AM PDT
/
Updated:
Apr 27, 2020 / 07:21 AM PDT
#InThisTogether
Trending Stories
Sisolak: Nevada shutdown could be extended
Video
Nevada joins Western States Pact on how to reopen responsibly during COVID-19 pandemic
UPDATE: Baldwin Motorsports President kills man in self-defense
Video
UPDATE: No new COVID-19 deaths reported overnight in county, state
Mayor Carolyn Goodman releases statement after heated CNN interview
Video