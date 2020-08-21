The Gibson Girls recite today’s pledge

Skip to content
KLAS
Las Vegas
92°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Live Stream
News
I-Team
National News
Political News
2020 Election interviews
Crime
Vegas Fugitives
Coronavirus
Mystery Wire
Border Report
In Your Business
Top Stories
Countdown to Indy: Breaking down the field, Helio in the hot seat
Live
Top Stories
Nate’s 7-Day Forecast – Friday morning
Video
George Floyd mural in Minneapolis defaced with black paint
Newsfeed Now: Tracking the Tropics; Huge crowds at Alabama football game goes viral
Live
Loughlin, Giannulli to be sentenced in college bribery plot
Weather
Weather
Map Center
Interactive Radar
Forecast
Top Stories
Nate’s 7-Day Forecast – Friday morning
Video
Top Stories
Tedd’s Forecast for Thursday, August 20th
Video
Top Stories
August 2020 is the hottest on record and it’s not over
Nate’s 7-Day Forecast – Thursday morning, August 20, 2020
Video
Tedd’s Forecast for Wednesday, August 19th
Video
Spotty rain showered southern Nevada Wednesday
Video
Traffic
Traffic
Driving You Crazy
Gas Prices
Sports
Sports
Aces – WNBA
Aviators
Combat Sports
Game On! Vegas
Golden Knights
Lights Soccer
Motorsports Vegas
Podcasts
Prep Sports
Silver Knights
Sports Betting
Raiders
UNLV Sports
West Coast Sports
Top Stories
Golden Knights eliminate Blackhawks, advance to round 2 of Stanley Cup playoffs
Video
Blackhawks win Game 4, Knights lead series 3-1
Video
Liberty High School quarterback commits to Montana
Video
Raiders Darren Waller celebrates overcoming ‘dark times,’ reaches star status in NFL
Video
JOB BOARD
Las Vegas Now
Las Vegas Now
Supermarket Chef
Law Vegas Now
Lets Get Cooking
Carter Investment Services
Patriot Law
All Custom Iron
Lake Mead Mohave Adventures
Chilly Jilly’z
Top Stories
Celebrating National Bacon Lover’s Day at Slater’s 50/50
Video
Top Stories
Installation and education at Buenos Aires Air Conditioning & Heating
Video
Discussing employers and Covid-19 testing with attorney Eric Palacios
Video
Pour Moi is skincare that is specialized for Las Vegas
Video
PHOTOS: ‘Golden Girls’ house sells for $4 million
Gallery
En Español
Community
Community
Destination Nevada
Drive for Education
Morning Cup of Joe
Buddy Check
Pledge
Stay Well
What’s Cool at School
Acts of Kindness
Living Green
Calendar
Contests
About Us
Meet the Team
Contact Us
TV Schedule
Stay Connected
8 News Now on Alexa
Newsletter Sign Up
Advertise With Us
Work for Us
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
The Gibson Girls recite today’s pledge
Pledge
Posted:
Aug 21, 2020 / 09:10 AM PDT
/
Updated:
Aug 21, 2020 / 09:10 AM PDT
#InThisTogether
Trending Stories
Woman who knows dance instructor facing sex charges says she’s ‘not surprised’ at what happened
Video
Judge denies order to pay PUA all claimants, but order stands for specific PUA claimants who had payments stopped
Video
VIDEO: Testigos de Jehová cancelan sus asambleas mundiales en persona por primera vez en la historia, ahora serán virtuales
Video
Driver dead in crash at I-215 westbound, Valle Verde
Video
NEW: Record 38 COVID-19 deaths in Nevada as Clark County passes 1,000 mark