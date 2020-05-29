The Gibson girls recite today’s pledge

Skip to content
KLAS - 8 News Now
Las Vegas
92°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Political News
News
Live Stream
Mystery Wire
Area 51
I-Team
Crime
2020 Election interviews
National News
Coronavirus
Vegas Fugitives
Decades
Border Report
In Your Business
Top Stories
Australian zookeeper in critical condition after being mauled by lions
Video
Top Stories
Nevada gaming win down 99.61% for April due to casino closures
Heat and dry gusty winds
Video
NEW: Clark County reports 1 new COVID-19 death, 105 more positive cases
WHO ARE YOU?: Willy the donkey met some cheetahs
Video
Weather
Weather
Map Center
Interactive Radar
Forecast
Top Stories
Heat and dry gusty winds
Video
Top Stories
Tedd’s Forecast for Thursday, May 28th
Video
Top Stories
Stuck in a May heatwave
Video
Tropical Depression Bertha to bring heavy winds, potential flooding for Charlotte area
Video
Tedd’s Forecast for Wednesday, May 27th
Video
Too much heat too soon
Video
Traffic
Traffic
Driving You Crazy
Sports
Sports
Aces – WNBA
Aviators
Combat Sports
Game On! Vegas
Golden Knights
Lights Soccer
Motorsports Vegas
Podcasts
Prep Sports
Sports Betting
Raiders
UNLV Sports
West Coast Sports
Top Stories
It’s Henderson Silver Knights!
Video
Top Stories
Many minor league players to be released, Aviators season in doubt
Raiders re-sign TE Paul Butler
Chris Maathuis with Raiders President Mark Badain on 8NewsNow Broadcast Partnership
Video
Raiders Fan Day, live from Allegiant Stadium and Raiders Practice Facility
Video
Community
Community
What’s Cool at School
Buddy Check
Pledge
Acts of Kindness
Calendar
Living Green
Remarkable Women
Stay Well
Las Vegas Now
Las Vegas Now
Supermarket Chef
Law Vegas Now
Lets Get Cooking
Carter Investment Services
Patriot Law
All Custom Iron
Top Stories
Dogtopia is reopening this month
Video
Top Stories
Law Vegas Now discusses the death of George Floyd
Video
Top Stories
Farmer Boys is giving away 2,000 burgers
Video
How Nevada State Bank is helping small businesses
Video
How Deville Realty can help you sell your home
Video
Southwest Medical discusses “the new normal” for health care
Video
Contests
En Español
About Us
Meet the Team
Contact Us
TV Schedule
Stay Connected
8 News Now on Alexa
Newsletter Sign Up
Advertise With Us
Work for Us
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
Breaking News
Breaking News
Nevada gaming win down 99.61% for April due to casino closures
The Gibson girls recite today’s pledge
Pledge
Posted:
May 29, 2020 / 06:57 AM PDT
/
Updated:
May 29, 2020 / 06:57 AM PDT
#InThisTogether
Trending Stories
NEW: Clark County reports 1 new COVID-19 death, 105 more positive cases
HAPPENING TODAY: Businesses reopen under Phase 2 recovery plan
Video
Sisolak: Nevada prepared to enter into Phase 2 of reopening May 29
Live
It’s Henderson Silver Knights!
Video
Las Vegas casinos, resorts to reopen some properties June 4
Video