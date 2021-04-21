The Centennial High School NJROTC recites the pledge

Skip to content
KLAS
Las Vegas
68°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Live Stream
Local News
Back To School
Coronavirus
I-Team
National News
Entertainment
Politics
Mystery Wire
Border Report
Pass or Fail
In Your Business
Video Game News
Top Stories
Las Vegas valley businesses look forward to looser restrictions, more customers
Video
Top Stories
LIVE: Crash on US 95/515 northbound causing delays
Live
Las Vegas locals, visitors react to Derek Chauvin verdict; march led down the Strip
Video
Metro: ‘There is no environment on this police department for an officer like Derek Chauvin’
Video
Local martial arts business tries to support, help Asian residents protect selves from hate crimes
Video
En Español
Weather
Weather
Map Center
Interactive Radar
Forecast
Top Stories
Tedd’s Forecast for Tuesday, April 20th
Video
Top Stories
Starting Tuesday with lots of dust
Video
Top Stories
Tedd’s Forecast for Monday, April 19th
Video
A warmer start to the week
Video
Sink your teeth into a sweet Friday
Video
Tedd’s Forecast for Thursday, April 15th
Video
Sports
Sports
Big Tournament
Golden Knights
Silver Knights
NFL Draft
Aces – WNBA
Raiders
Aviators
Lights FC
Motorsports Vegas
Game On! Vegas
Sports Betting
Prep Sports
UNLV Sports
West Coast Sports
Podcasts
Top Stories
Sharks’ Marleau breaks NHL record for total games played in Las Vegas
Face-Off with Deryk Engelland: Golden Knights on fire with win streak
Video
Golden Knights top Ducks to move into tie atop West Division
Knights win seventh straight, 3-2 over Sharks in shootout
Video
Traffic
Traffic
Driving You Crazy
Gas Prices
Las Vegas Now
Las Vegas Now
Law Vegas Now
Lets Get Cooking
Patriot Law
Top Stories
Karaoke dreams come true at Kamu Ultra Karaoke
Video
Top Stories
Subaru of Las Vegas is doing their part to preserve the environment
Video
Top Stories
7Five Brewing Co. is releasing “Grim Reaver”
Video
Lose weight and keep it off with Total Transformation
Video
Country star Mickey Guyton is the first African-American woman to host the ACM’s
Video
Chatting with drag-racer Brittany Force
Video
Community
JOB BOARD
Morning Cup of Joe
Calendar
Buddy Check
Stay Well
Acts of Kindness
Pledge
What’s Cool at School
Remarkable Women
Contests
About Us
Meet the Team
TV Schedule
Contact Us
8 News Now Digital Solutions
Stay Connected
8 News Now on Alexa
Advertise With Us
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Work for Us
Search
Search
Search
The Centennial High School NJROTC recites the pledge
Pledge
Posted:
Apr 21, 2021 / 05:55 AM PDT
/
Updated:
Apr 21, 2021 / 05:55 AM PDT
#InThisTogether
Don't Miss
Senators questioned about Mystery Wire’s UFO images
Video
I-Team: Las Vegas man who consumed marijuana before trip detained overseas, faces prison time
Video
I-Team: Teenagers who tried to dismember Las Vegas father’s body planned to run off to California, police say
Video
I-Team: ‘I plan on having Leonardo DiCaprio play me,’ accused Capitol rioter says about turning story into movie; judge denies release
Video
I-Team: UNLV student charged in young man’s murder; 2nd suspect wanted
Video
I-Team: Substitute teacher offered officer posing as underage girl $100 for sex, documents say
Video
I-Team: ‘I’m done with politics,’ accused Capitol rioter arrested in Las Vegas tells judge; prosecutors say he tried to sell story
Video
Trending Stories
Raiders owner stands by Chauvin verdict tweet following backlash
Video
Burlesque icon Tempest Storm dies at 93 in Las Vegas home
Video
California driver accidentally drives into Mexico, says avoiding port of entry can be ‘confusing’
Video
Clark County approves reopening plan for May 1 with 80% capacity, reduced social distancing
Video
I-Team: Las Vegas man who consumed marijuana before trip detained overseas, faces prison time
Video