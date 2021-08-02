Natalyn recites today’s pledge

Skip to content
KLAS
Las Vegas
94°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Live Stream
Local News
Back To School
Coronavirus
I-Team
National News
Entertainment
Politics
Mystery Wire
Border Report
Pass or Fail
In Your Business
Top Stories
Mondays with Monica: Back-to-school shopping deals
Video
Top Stories
Heating up for August
Video
Stargazers can once again visit the CSN Planetarium; it’s reopened
Video
Fan fiasco: Parking, transportation once again major problems at Allegiant Stadium for Gold Cup final
Video
Politics Now: 8/1/2021
Video
En Español
Weather
Las Vegas Weather
Map Center
Forecast
Top Stories
Heating up for August
Video
Top Stories
Tedd’s Forecast for Friday, July 30th
Video
Top Stories
NWS issues flash flood warning for West Central Clark County during stormy weekend
Flooding fears for the weekend
Video
Flash flood watch issued starting Friday at noon through Saturday night
Storms returning before the weekend
Video
Sports
Sports
Aviators
Aces
Raiders
Golden Knights
Combat Sports
Lights FC
Motorsports Vegas
Silver Knights
West Coast Sports
UNLV Sports
Prep Sports
Game On! Vegas
Podcasts
Sports Betting
Top Stories
Fan fiasco: Parking, transportation once again major problems at Allegiant Stadium for Gold Cup final
Video
Raiders place emphasis on fixing dismal red zone offense
Former VGK goalie Marc-Andre Fleury decides to play for Chicago Blackhawks this season
USA 1-0 over Mexico to win CONCACAF Gold Cup
Video
Traffic
Traffic
Driving You Crazy
Gas Prices
Las Vegas Now
Las Vegas Now
Law Vegas Now
Lets Get Cooking
Patriot Law
Top Stories
Celebrating the “Summer of Shack” with Shake Shack
Video
Top Stories
Summer must-haves with entertainment expert Paul Zahn
Video
Top Stories
Returning to travel with Hilton Hotels
Video
Sin City Chronicles looks back at Vegas history during the last week of July
Video
A summer of comedy with Tom Papa
Video
Navigating Vegas real estate with Palacios Realty
Video
Community
JOB BOARD
8 Points of Community Pride
Calendar
Hospice Heroes
Buddy Check
Stay Well
Pledge
Pool Patrol
What’s Cool at School
Mornings with Metro
Contests
About Us
Meet the Team
TV Schedule
Contact Us
8 News Now Digital Solutions
Stay Connected
8 News Now on Alexa
Breaking News Sign Up
Advertise With Us
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Work for Us
Search
Search
Search
Natalyn recites today’s pledge
Pledge
Posted:
Aug 2, 2021 / 08:05 AM PDT
/
Updated:
Aug 2, 2021 / 08:05 AM PDT
Natalyn recites today’s pledge
Don't Miss
I-Team First on 8: Attorney of suspect accused of hitting trooper on I-15 points to meth addiction
Video
I-Team: ZIP code data reveals shift to new parts of Las Vegas valley as COVID-19 cases spike
Video
I-Team Sources: Man suspected of hitting trooper had long criminal history
Video
I-Team: ‘He’s inside the car!’ Radio transmissions portray harrowing scene as carjacking suspect hits trooper on I-15
Video
I-Team: Passenger jumped from stolen truck before I-15 barricade, shutdown
I-Team: ‘You will definitely catch COVID,’ Hawaii lieutenant governor says about visiting Las Vegas unvaccinated; these communities advise against travel
Video
I-Team: Police solve 1989 cold case murder of 14-year-old Las Vegas girl
Video
Trending Stories
Fan fiasco: Parking, transportation once again major problems at Allegiant Stadium for Gold Cup final
Video
1 dead, 7 others injured after driver runs red light at Pecos, Hacienda
Video
‘Lovers and Friends’ R&B, Hip Hop music festival set for 2022; top ’90s artists expected to perform
Video
‘I should have gotten the damn vaccine,’ Las Vegas father of 5 who later died of COVID texts from hospital bed
Video
NEW: Cases over 1,300 again as test positivity rate pauses; 12 deaths reported
Gallery