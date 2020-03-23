Mrs. Caraciolo’s 3rd grade class

Skip to content
KLAS - 8 News Now
Las Vegas
54°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Political News
News
Live Stream
Hidden History
Mystery Wire
Area 51
I-Team
Crime
2020 Election interviews
National News
Coronavirus
Vegas Fugitives
Decades
Border Report
In Your Business
Top Stories
A rainy start to the week
Video
Baby Shark: This time it’s a handwashing video
Video
BREAKING: PG&E to plead guilty to 84 counts of involuntary manslaughter for California wildfire
WATCH: Eiffle Tower sparkles for coronavirus workers
Video
Weather
Weather
Map Center
Interactive Radar
Forecast
Top Stories
A rainy start to the week
Video
Top Stories
Tedd’s Forecast for Friday, March 20th
Video
Top Stories
Look for the rainbows
Video
Tedd’s Forecast for Thursday, March 19th
Video
Spring showers and cool temps as we change seasons
Video
Tedd’s Forecast for Wednesday, March 18th
Video
Traffic
Traffic
Driving You Crazy
Sports
Sports
Aces – WNBA
Aviators
Combat Sports
Game On! Vegas
Golden Knights
The Masters
Lights Soccer
Motorsports Vegas
Podcasts
Raiders
Sports Betting
UNLV Sports
Top Stories
Golden Knights game simulations leads to victories
Video
Top Stories
Foley donates six figures to T-Mobile Arena workers during pandemic
Video
Former Durango High star named UNLV women’s head basketball coach
Construction projects in Vegas expected to continue
Video
Quarterback Marcus Mariota signs with Las Vegas Raiders
Video
Community
Community
Cyber Safe Parent
What’s Cool at School
Buddy Check
Pledge
Acts of Kindness
The Mel Robbins Show
Calendar
Living Green
Remarkable Women
Las Vegas Now
Las Vegas Now
Supermarket Chef
Law Vegas Now
Lets Get Cooking
Carter Investment Services
Patriot Law
TailG8 Treats
Top Stories
Stretching your dollar during these stressful financial times
Video
Top Stories
Immaculate Restoration is always giving back
Video
Top Stories
Functional Medicine Expert Dr. Ian on stress relieving exercises
Video
‘Bachelor’ star Colton Underwood tests positive for coronavirus
Raw Fitness on staying fit during isolation
Video
Covid conversations with children
Video
Contests
En Español
About Us
Meet the Team
Contact Us
TV Schedule
Stay Connected
8 News Now on Alexa
Newsletter Sign Up
Advertise With Us
Work for Us
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
Breaking News
Breaking News
LIVE: CCSD Board of School Trustees hold emergency meeting at 8 a.m., submit your questions
Previous Alert
1
of
/
2
Next Alert
Live Now
Live Now
Coronavirus Coverage: Coronavirus cases top 341,000 globally
1
of
/
2
Live Now
CCSD Board of School Trustees hold emergency meeting at 8 a.m., email your questions to krohnc@nv.ccsd.net
2
of
/
2
Mrs. Caraciolo’s 3rd grade class
Pledge
Posted:
Mar 23, 2020 / 07:08 AM PDT
/
Updated:
Mar 23, 2020 / 07:08 AM PDT
Katz Elementary
Trending Stories
LIVE: CCSD Board of School Trustees hold emergency meeting at 8 a.m., submit your questions
Video
Costco announces special hours for members 60 and older
Essential vs. non-essential businesses: A list of what you need to know
Video
Gov. Sisolak signs third emergency directive ordering non-essential business to close
Video
Lake Mead announces more closures amid COVID-19 outbreak