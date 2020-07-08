Breaking News
LIVE: Lawmakers will tackle state budget crisis in special session starting at 9 a.m.
Live Now
LIVE: Lawmakers will tackle state budget crisis in special session starting at 9 a.m.

Jiana recites today’s pledge

Pledge
Posted: / Updated:

#InThisTogether

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories