Jackson recites today’s pledge

Skip to content
KLAS
Las Vegas
85°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Live Stream
Local News
Back To School
Coronavirus
I-Team
National News
Entertainment
Politics
Mystery Wire
Border Report
BestReviews
Pass or Fail
In Your Business
Top Stories
Amber Alert issued for two boys, suspect missing out of Utah
Top Stories
LIVE: Jones closed near Rancho due to crash involving multiple vehicles
Live
Police: Child hit by pickup truck while riding bike near Rainbow, Cheyenne
Haze and smoke hanging on for now
Video
‘Play for Shay’ hockey charity game features big names
Video
En Español
Weather
Las Vegas Weather
Map Center
Forecast
Top Stories
Haze and smoke hanging on for now
Video
Top Stories
Tedd’s Forecast for Thursday, August 19th
Video
Top Stories
Wildfire smoke triggers air quality advisory for Clark County on Thursday
MORE WILDFIRE SMOKE for Las Vegas
Video
Tedd’s Forecast for Wednesday, August 18th
Video
A nice break from typical August heat
Video
Sports
Sports
Aviators
Aces
Raiders
Golden Knights
Silver Knights
Combat Sports
Lights FC
Motorsports Vegas
West Coast Sports
UNLV Sports
Prep Sports
Game On! Vegas
Podcasts
Sports Betting
Top Stories
Gruden responds to Raiders and Rams brawl-filled practice
Video
Oops! Blackhawks misspell Marc-Andre Fleury’s name on new jersey
Source: Raiders wave of recent departures were due tax issues with the NFL franchise
Arizona Coyotes leaving arena in Glendale; planning new Tempe venue
Traffic
Traffic
Driving You Crazy
Gas Prices
Las Vegas Now
Las Vegas Now
Law Vegas Now
Lets Get Cooking
Patriot Law
Top Stories
National Waffle Day at Zeffer’s
Video
Top Stories
Nevada Hand is dedicated to high-quality homes & services for seniors
Video
Top Stories
Attorney Eric Palacios discusses vaccine updates and restrictions
Video
The Ultimate House Party is coming to Brooklyn Bowl featuring Rakim & DJ Jazzy Jeff
Video
Looking back at Vegas history in Sin City Chronicles
Video
The International Pizza Expo is happening this week
Video
Community
JOB BOARD
8 Points of Community Pride
Calendar
Hospice Heroes
Buddy Check
Stay Well
Pledge
Pool Patrol
What’s Cool at School
Mornings with Metro
Contests
About Us
Meet the Team
TV Schedule
Contact Us
8 News Now Digital Solutions
Stay Connected
8 News Now on Alexa
Breaking News Sign Up
Advertise With Us
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Work for Us
Search
Search
Search
Jackson recites today’s pledge
Pledge
Posted:
Aug 20, 2021 / 07:23 AM PDT
/
Updated:
Aug 20, 2021 / 07:24 AM PDT
Jackson recites today’s pledge
Don't Miss
I-Team: Top water users in the Las Vegas valley revealed
Video
I-Team: ‘We have enough… to kill a pack of elephants,’ texts detail claims of firefighters’ drug trade before mother’s overdose death
Video
I-Team: Viewers respond with donations for evicted woman sleeping in car with her pets
Video
I-Team: Man accused of opening fire on Strip speaks out in jailhouse interview
Video
I-Team: What one of the biggest water users in the Las Vegas valley is doing to change
Video
I-Team: Tenants, landlords grapple with CHAP issues, express frustrations
Video
I-Team Exclusive: Newborn baby dies while in foster care; grandmother speaks out
Video
Trending Stories
Amber Alert issued for two boys, suspect missing out of Utah
US to automatically wipe out over $5.8B in student loan debt
Police: Child hit by pickup truck while riding bike near Rainbow, Cheyenne
Source: Raiders wave of recent departures were due tax issues with the NFL franchise
LIVE: Jones closed near Rancho due to crash involving multiple vehicles
Live