1  of  3
Breaking News
UPDATED: No new COVID-19 related deaths in Clark County reported, 133 more positive cases Police briefing at 6:30 a.m. on homicide in southwest Las Vegas neighborhood 1.9 million seek jobless aid even as reopenings slow layoffs
Live Now
Police briefing at 6:30 a.m. on homicide in southwest Las Vegas neighborhood

Hunter recites today’s pledge

Pledge
Posted: / Updated:

#InThisTogether

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories