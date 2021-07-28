Undersheriff Christopher Darcy discusses crimes during the summer months

Mornings with Metro
Posted: / Updated:

Metro undersheriff Christopher Darcy discusses summer time crimes, and auto-pedestrian crashes

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

8 news now breaking and daily news sign up

Don't Miss

Trending Stories