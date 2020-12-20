Local toy drive gets assist from Golden Knights

NORTH LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — North Las Vegas Police’s inaugural holiday toy drive giveaway got an assist from a Golden Knight.

For a few hours on Saturday, Mark Stone was not one of the best NHL players or the face of the Vegas hockey team, he was a toy drive volunteer struggling to fit a 4-foot bike into a 3-foot trunk.

The City of North Las Vegas, North Las Vegas Police Department and its community partners collected toy donations for several weeks and were able to give them out with the help of the Golden Knights.

The turnout of the drive-thru style event was massive. Leaders expected a few dozen cars to shuffle through, but instead, there were 200 in the first hour.

A massive Christmas toy drive in North Las Vegas gets an assist from @GoldenKnights Mark Stone.



I’m not sure the kids realized that one of the greatest hockey players in the world was trying to fit the 4 foot bike into the 3 foot trunk. #VegasBorn pic.twitter.com/cilumKYBm3 — Jon Tritsch (@hometownJT) December 19, 2020

The best goal scorer in town helped North Las Vegas exceed every Christmas goal imaginable.

“Christmas sometimes is some of the best times of the year, but also some of the hardest times of the year. For these kids to come out here and for the police to help out and give these kids an opportunity and get these gifts means a lot to our community,” said Golden Knights Mark Stone.

Toys, prepackaged food, crime prevention material, and limited bikes with helmets were handed out to participants.

Funding, prepackaged food and other donations for this event were provided by the North Las Vegas Police Department, North Las Vegas Mayor John Lee and City Council members, Anthem Blue Cross & Blue Shield, Just One Project Mobile Food Pantry, Clean the World Foundation, When Charity Works Organization and many others.