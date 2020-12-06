Local nonprofit holding virtual fundraisers, raising money for performing arts training for valley kids

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A nonprofit organization is spreading some holiday cheer this year. Positively Arts, a group that provides free performing arts training for kids, is finding virtual ways to warm the community’s heart this winter.

Rylin Kohl, 11, a Positively Arts student, is a triple-threat with dancing, acting and singing all under her belt. She can’t get enough of it.

“When I went into the studio, I was very, very, very excited to record a song,” said Rylin.

The pandemic has forced the group to make changes to ensure talented children and teens across the Las Vegas valley continue to live out their passion.

Rylin’s mother, Alana Kohl, says her daughter has blossomed since her first performance.

“We were just very impressed at her confidence and ability to move around and it was incredible,” said Kohl.

“We know that when a student is involved in the arts, it not only helps them develop confidence, but it helps develop their critical and creative skills,” said Pilita Simpson, founder of the nonprofit.

Simpson says the annual winter fundraisers have gone virtual this year. The kids recorded a holiday album featuring Broadway artists and Grammy-nominated producers.

They also have singing grams for donors and a “Holiday Spectacular” show that will be streamed online.

While Simpson and young performers miss the stage, there’s a bright spot to posting on the web.

“It’s been really awesome putting kids online because we are actually able to reach more people,” Simpson noted.

The donations from the virtual fundraisers go straight to the students and pay for their lessons.

“They are Zooming with us, they are Skyping with us, they are doing everything they can to help us,” Rylin said.

“They are getting opportunities they couldn’t find anywhere else… there is not barriers there. It’s programs for kids, regardless of your background,” Kohl said.

The holiday show will air on Dec. 15 at 6 p.m. The group hopes to raise $10,000 to pay for students’ singing, acting and dance classes.

To learn more about the nonprofit, click HERE.