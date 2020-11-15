Local business hosts holiday event to raise funds for struggling pet owners

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Woof Gang Bakery in the northwest valley had a very special treat for all furry and non-furry friends on Saturday.

Dogs and their owners had the chance to take pictures with Santa — all for a good cause.

First responders were there with their pups to raise funds and assist struggling pet owners with care and food for their pets during the pandemic.

“Especially in these difficult times during the pandemic, a lot of people lose their jobs and they cannot provide the care they want or how it used to be so we are trying to do something good for them… and I just want to be able to bring some cheer for people,” said Woof Gang Bakery owner Chin Li Kuok.

SANTA EVENT: Woof Gang Bakery

in the NW valley is hosting local police and fire departments for some holiday fun until 4PM today!



Stop by with your dog and take pictures with Santa! #8NN



November 14, 2020

The shop offers a wide variety of baked-goods, products, and toys for dogs as well as grooming.