Local biker group hosts community event, distributes Thanksgiving meals

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A local biker club is ensuring no one goes hungry in Las Vegas this Thanksgiving.

The 411 Bike Club from the historic Westside hosted their annual “Feed Our Community” event on Sunday.

The bikers handed out hot plates of turkey, stuffing and string beans. Volunteers also passed out clothes and toiletries to those that attended.

Organizer Shontae Butler says giving back is important to the motorcycle clubs.

“It makes you feel good to [give] a warm meal to somebody… and let them know that we’re here,” Butler said.

“The bikers are the greatest, I have to say,” Jennifer Young, a volunteer, told 8 News Now. “They always come out and show up and they always bring more than what you need. The whole community… I can’t say ‘Vegas Strong’ loud enough.”

The group fed 700 people in 2019, and hope to surpass that number this year.