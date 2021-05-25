Southwest Medical is honoring Hospice Hero Jessica

Jessica Korves signed on with Southwest Medical as a Hospice Hero in March of 2021. Originally from Massachusetts, Jessica has been in Las Vegas for the past 17 years. She has worked both as a Certified Nursing Assistant (CNA) and a Registered Nurse (RN) and is looking to refresh her nursing skills & return to the workforce this year.

Jessica, is also the Secretary for the Irish Network of Nevada, and has spent time researching her family tree and traveling to Ireland. When she’s not volunteering with Southwest Medical Hospice, Jessica enjoys spending time with her rescued pitbulls or checking out local restaurants with her friends.