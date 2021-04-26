Southwest Medical Hospice Care is bringing awareness to National Therapy Animal Week

Hospice Heroes
Sue Grundfest created Love Dog Adventures when living in New York City over fifteen years ag0 ago.  They became a Pet Partners community partner several years ago and the name was integrated to become Pet Partners of Las Vegas / Love Dog Adventures.

The program is dedicated to inspiring physical and emotional healing through the use of interactive animal-assisted therapy and community education.

Having created and managed Corporate Volunteer Programs  for The Estēe Lauder Companies Inc. for 25 years as Vice President of Community Outreach, Sue is devoting her time in “retirement” to developing unique programs utilizing the human-animal bond.

Learn more about Pet Partners of Las Vegas at PetPartnersOfLasVegas.org. For more info on Southwest Medical Hospice Care please visit smalv.com

