Stacker compiled a list of the highest rated things to do in Las Vegas on Tripadvisor. Tripadvisor rankings factor in the average rating and number of reviews.

#30. Fountains of Bellagio

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (92,073)

– Type of activity: Points of Interest & Landmarks • Fountains

– Address: 3600 Las Vegas Blvd S Bellagio Hotel & Casino, Las Vegas, NV 89109-4303

#29. Red Rock Canyon National Conservation Area

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (26,334)

– Type of activity: State Parks • National Parks

– Address: 1000 Scenic Loop Dr, Las Vegas, NV 89161

#28. Bellagio Conservatory & Botanical Garden

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (14,666)

– Type of activity: Gardens

– Address: 3600 Las Vegas Blvd. S Bellagio, Las Vegas, NV 89109

#27. The Strip

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (34,898)

– Type of activity: Points of Interest & Landmarks • Historic Walking Areas

– Address: S Las Vegas Blvd, Las Vegas, NV 89109

#26. Fremont Street Experience

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (44,928)

– Type of activity: Points of Interest & Landmarks • Historic Walking Areas

– Address: 425 Fremont Street, Las Vegas, NV 89101-5620

#25. High Roller

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (25,608)

– Type of activity: Observation Decks & Towers

– Address: 3545 Las Vegas Blvd South The Linq Promenade, Las Vegas, NV 89109-8978

#24. Hoover Dam Bypass

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (11,547)

– Type of activity: Points of Interest & Landmarks • Bridges

– Address: not available

#23. The Mob Museum

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (9,795)

– Type of activity: Speciality Museums

– Address: 300 Stewart Avenue, Las Vegas, NV 89101-2956

#22. Stratosphere Tower

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (13,240)

– Type of activity: Points of Interest & Landmarks • Observation Decks & Towers

– Address: 2000 Las Vegas Blvd S Stratosphere Casino Hotel & Tower, Las Vegas, NV 89104-2507

#21. Wynn Las Vegas Casino

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (6,427)

– Type of activity: Casinos

– Address: 3131 Las Vegas Blvd S, Las Vegas, NV 89109-1967

#20. KA by Cirque du Soleil

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (8,489)

– Type of activity: Cirque du Soleil Shows

– Address: 3799 Las Vegas Blvd S MGM Grand, Las Vegas, NV 89109-4319

#19. The Neon Museum

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (5,269)

– Type of activity: Speciality Museums

– Address: 770 Las Vegas Blvd N, Las Vegas, NV 89101-2010

#18. Titanic: The Artifact Exhibition

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (4,563)

– Type of activity: History Museums

– Address: not available

#17. Mirage Volcano

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (6,012)

– Type of activity: Points of Interest & Landmarks

– Address: 3400 Las Vegas Blvd S Mirage Hotel & Casino, Las Vegas, NV 89109-8907

#16. Pinball Hall of Fame

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (2,980)

– Type of activity: Speciality Museums

– Address: 1610 E Tropicana Ave, Las Vegas, NV 89119-6550

#15. The Grand Canal Shoppes at The Venetian Resort

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (2,858)

– Type of activity: Shopping Malls

– Address: 3377 Las Vegas Blvd S, Las Vegas, NV 89109-8910

#14. Mount Charleston

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (1,482)

– Type of activity: Mountains

– Address: Robbers Roost Trail, Las Vegas, NV 89109

#13. Welcome to Fabulous Las Vegas Sign

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (5,456)

– Type of activity: Points of Interest & Landmarks

– Address: 5100 Las Vegas Blvd S, Las Vegas, NV 89119-3232

#12. Shelby American, Inc.

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (1,517)

– Type of activity: Speciality Museums

– Address: 6405 Ensworth St, Las Vegas, NV 89119-3211

#11. Eiffel Tower Viewing Deck

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (7,015)

– Type of activity: Observation Decks & Towers

– Address: 3655 Las Vegas Blvd. South Paris Las Vegas, Las Vegas, NV 89109-4345

#10. The LINQ Promenade

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (3,326)

– Type of activity: Neighborhoods

– Address: 3545 Las Vegas Blvd S between The LINQ Hotel & Casino and Flamingo Las Vegas, Las Vegas, NV 89109-8921

#9. Casino at Bellagio

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (4,333)

– Type of activity: Casinos

– Address: 3600 Las Vegas Blvd S Bellagio, Las Vegas, NV 89109-4303

#8. Forum Shops at Caesars Palace

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (2,649)

– Type of activity: Shopping Malls

– Address: 3570 Las Vegas Blvd S Caesars Palace, Las Vegas, NV 89109-8924

#7. Madame Tussauds – Las Vegas

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (5,115)

– Type of activity: Speciality Museums

– Address: 3377 Las Vegas Blvd S Suite 2001, Las Vegas, NV 89109-8910

#6. Fashion Show Las Vegas

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (2,160)

– Type of activity: Shopping Malls

– Address: 3200 Las Vegas Blvd S Ste. 600, Las Vegas, NV 89109-2612

#5. Counts Kustoms

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (2,025)

– Type of activity: Speciality Museums

– Address: 2714 S Highland Dr, Las Vegas, NV 89109-1004

#4. Ellis Island Casino & Brewery

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (2,006)

– Type of activity: Breweries • Casinos

– Address: 4178 Koval Ln, Las Vegas, NV 89109-4568

#3. Bodies The Exhibition

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (2,107)

– Type of activity: Science Museums

– Address: 3900 Las Vegas Blvd S The Luxor Hotel and Casino, Las Vegas, NV 89119-1004

#2. Allegiant Stadium Tours

– Rating: 5.0 / 5 (338)

– Type of activity: Sports Complexes • Points of Interest & Landmarks

– Address: 3333 Al Davis Way, Las Vegas, NV 89118-3141

#1. Las Vegas Downtown

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (4,279)

– Type of activity: Neighborhoods

– Address: not available

