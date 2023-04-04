Stacker compiled a list of the highest rated things to do in Las Vegas on Tripadvisor. Tripadvisor rankings factor in the average rating and number of reviews.
#30. Fountains of Bellagio
– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (92,073)
– Type of activity: Points of Interest & Landmarks • Fountains
– Address: 3600 Las Vegas Blvd S Bellagio Hotel & Casino, Las Vegas, NV 89109-4303
#29. Red Rock Canyon National Conservation Area
– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (26,334)
– Type of activity: State Parks • National Parks
– Address: 1000 Scenic Loop Dr, Las Vegas, NV 89161
#28. Bellagio Conservatory & Botanical Garden
– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (14,666)
– Type of activity: Gardens
– Address: 3600 Las Vegas Blvd. S Bellagio, Las Vegas, NV 89109
#27. The Strip
– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (34,898)
– Type of activity: Points of Interest & Landmarks • Historic Walking Areas
– Address: S Las Vegas Blvd, Las Vegas, NV 89109
#26. Fremont Street Experience
– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (44,928)
– Type of activity: Points of Interest & Landmarks • Historic Walking Areas
– Address: 425 Fremont Street, Las Vegas, NV 89101-5620
#25. High Roller
– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (25,608)
– Type of activity: Observation Decks & Towers
– Address: 3545 Las Vegas Blvd South The Linq Promenade, Las Vegas, NV 89109-8978
#24. Hoover Dam Bypass
– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (11,547)
– Type of activity: Points of Interest & Landmarks • Bridges
– Address: not available
#23. The Mob Museum
– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (9,795)
– Type of activity: Speciality Museums
– Address: 300 Stewart Avenue, Las Vegas, NV 89101-2956
#22. Stratosphere Tower
– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (13,240)
– Type of activity: Points of Interest & Landmarks • Observation Decks & Towers
– Address: 2000 Las Vegas Blvd S Stratosphere Casino Hotel & Tower, Las Vegas, NV 89104-2507
#21. Wynn Las Vegas Casino
– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (6,427)
– Type of activity: Casinos
– Address: 3131 Las Vegas Blvd S, Las Vegas, NV 89109-1967
#20. KA by Cirque du Soleil
– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (8,489)
– Type of activity: Cirque du Soleil Shows
– Address: 3799 Las Vegas Blvd S MGM Grand, Las Vegas, NV 89109-4319
#19. The Neon Museum
– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (5,269)
– Type of activity: Speciality Museums
– Address: 770 Las Vegas Blvd N, Las Vegas, NV 89101-2010
#18. Titanic: The Artifact Exhibition
– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (4,563)
– Type of activity: History Museums
– Address: not available
#17. Mirage Volcano
– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (6,012)
– Type of activity: Points of Interest & Landmarks
– Address: 3400 Las Vegas Blvd S Mirage Hotel & Casino, Las Vegas, NV 89109-8907
#16. Pinball Hall of Fame
– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (2,980)
– Type of activity: Speciality Museums
– Address: 1610 E Tropicana Ave, Las Vegas, NV 89119-6550
#15. The Grand Canal Shoppes at The Venetian Resort
– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (2,858)
– Type of activity: Shopping Malls
– Address: 3377 Las Vegas Blvd S, Las Vegas, NV 89109-8910
#14. Mount Charleston
– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (1,482)
– Type of activity: Mountains
– Address: Robbers Roost Trail, Las Vegas, NV 89109
#13. Welcome to Fabulous Las Vegas Sign
– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (5,456)
– Type of activity: Points of Interest & Landmarks
– Address: 5100 Las Vegas Blvd S, Las Vegas, NV 89119-3232
#12. Shelby American, Inc.
– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (1,517)
– Type of activity: Speciality Museums
– Address: 6405 Ensworth St, Las Vegas, NV 89119-3211
#11. Eiffel Tower Viewing Deck
– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (7,015)
– Type of activity: Observation Decks & Towers
– Address: 3655 Las Vegas Blvd. South Paris Las Vegas, Las Vegas, NV 89109-4345
#10. The LINQ Promenade
– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (3,326)
– Type of activity: Neighborhoods
– Address: 3545 Las Vegas Blvd S between The LINQ Hotel & Casino and Flamingo Las Vegas, Las Vegas, NV 89109-8921
#9. Casino at Bellagio
– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (4,333)
– Type of activity: Casinos
– Address: 3600 Las Vegas Blvd S Bellagio, Las Vegas, NV 89109-4303
#8. Forum Shops at Caesars Palace
– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (2,649)
– Type of activity: Shopping Malls
– Address: 3570 Las Vegas Blvd S Caesars Palace, Las Vegas, NV 89109-8924
#7. Madame Tussauds – Las Vegas
– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (5,115)
– Type of activity: Speciality Museums
– Address: 3377 Las Vegas Blvd S Suite 2001, Las Vegas, NV 89109-8910
#6. Fashion Show Las Vegas
– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (2,160)
– Type of activity: Shopping Malls
– Address: 3200 Las Vegas Blvd S Ste. 600, Las Vegas, NV 89109-2612
#5. Counts Kustoms
– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (2,025)
– Type of activity: Speciality Museums
– Address: 2714 S Highland Dr, Las Vegas, NV 89109-1004
#4. Ellis Island Casino & Brewery
– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (2,006)
– Type of activity: Breweries • Casinos
– Address: 4178 Koval Ln, Las Vegas, NV 89109-4568
#3. Bodies The Exhibition
– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (2,107)
– Type of activity: Science Museums
– Address: 3900 Las Vegas Blvd S The Luxor Hotel and Casino, Las Vegas, NV 89119-1004
#2. Allegiant Stadium Tours
– Rating: 5.0 / 5 (338)
– Type of activity: Sports Complexes • Points of Interest & Landmarks
– Address: 3333 Al Davis Way, Las Vegas, NV 89118-3141
#1. Las Vegas Downtown
– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (4,279)
– Type of activity: Neighborhoods
– Address: not available
