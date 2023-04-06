Sushi first started gaining popularity in the U.S. in the 1960s, when a restaurant called Kawafuku opened in Los Angeles’ Little Tokyo neighborhood. The restaurant’s sushi bar was frequented by Japanese businessmen, who’d bring their American coworkers for a meal. Eventually, sushi restaurants started cropping up in other Californian cities, like Osho, which opened in 1970, next to the 20th Century Fox studio in Hollywood, attracting big-name producers, directors, and actors. Soon, the cuisine came to other U.S. cities like New York and Chicago, and by the late 1980s, it was a full-on dining craze. According to industry marketing research company IBISWorld, in 2022, there are nearly 16,000 sushi restaurants in the country.

Whether you’re looking for an affordable bento box for lunch or a fine-dining experience for date night, Stacker has you covered—this list of the highest-rated sushi restaurants in Las Vegas on Tripadvisor will help guide you to the right roll. Tripadvisor rankings factor in the average rating and number of reviews. Some restaurants on the list may have recently closed.

#30. Chef Kenny’s Asian Vegan

– Rating: 5.0 / 5 (43 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: Chinese, Seafood

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 6820 Spring Mountain Rd Suite 111, Las Vegas, NV 89146-8855

#29. Sushi Kaya

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (121 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: Japanese, Sushi

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 4355 Spring Mountain Rd Ste 101B, Las Vegas, NV 89102-8786

#28. Red Sushi

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (313 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: Japanese, Sushi

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 129 Fremont St Main Floor, Las Vegas, NV 89101-5603

#27. Ondori Asian Kitchen

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (141 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: Chinese, Japanese

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 4500 W Tropicana Ave The Orleans Hotel & Casino, Las Vegas, NV 89103

#26. Other Mama

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (97 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: Seafood, Sushi

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 3655 S Durango Dr Unit #6, Las Vegas, NV 89147-4104

#25. Kabuki Restaurant

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (193 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: Japanese, Sushi

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 6605 Las Vegas Blvd S Suite 147, Las Vegas, NV 89119-3240

#24. The Buffet at Wynn Las Vegas

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (8,039 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: Quick Bites, Italian

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 3131 South Las Vegas Boulevard Wynn, Las Vegas, NV 89109-1967

#23. Osaka Japanese Bistro

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (169 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: Japanese, Sushi

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 4205 W Sahara Ave, Las Vegas, NV 89102-3704

#22. Goyemon Sushi Restaurant

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (152 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: Japanese, Sushi

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 5255 S Decatur Blvd Ste 118, Las Vegas, NV 89118-4917

#21. Sake Rok

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (285 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: Japanese, Sushi

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 3786 Las Vegas Blvd S, Las Vegas, NV 89109-4375

#20. Sakana

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (108 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: Japanese, Sushi

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 3949 S Maryland Pkwy, Las Vegas, NV 89119-7547

#19. RA Sushi Bar Restaurant

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (716 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: Japanese, Sushi

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 3200 Las Vegas Blvd S Suite 1132, Las Vegas, NV 89109-2612

#18. Kaizen Fusion Roll & Sushi

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (169 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: Japanese, Sushi

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 4480 Paradise Rd #900, Las Vegas, NV 89169-6532

#17. Benihana

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (1,125 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: Japanese, Sushi

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 3000 Paradise Road Westgate Las Vegas Resort & Casino, Las Vegas, NV 89109

#16. OTORO Robata Grill & Sushi

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (200 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: Japanese, Seafood

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 3400 Las Vegas Blvd S The Mirage, Las Vegas, NV 89109-8923

#15. Yellowtail Restaurant & Lounge

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (1,324 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: Japanese, Seafood

– Price: $$$$

– Address: 3600 Las Vegas Blvd S Bellagio Resort & Casino, Las Vegas, NV 89109-4303

#14. Nobu Las Vegas at Virgin Hotel

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (928 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: Japanese, Seafood

– Price: $$$$

– Address: 4455 Paradise Road Virgin Hotel and Casino, Las Vegas, NV 89169

#13. Koi Restaurant and Lounge

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (660 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: Japanese, Sushi

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 3667 Las Vegas Blvd S Planet Hollywood Hotel, Las Vegas, NV 89109-4331

#12. Zenshin Asian Restaurant

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (330 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: Japanese, Sushi

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 9777 Las Vegas Blvd S, Las Vegas, NV 89183-4013

#11. Makino Decatur

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (328 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: Japanese, Seafood

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 3965 S Decatur Blvd # 5, Las Vegas, NV 89103-5808

#10. Morimoto Las Vegas

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (528 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: Japanese, Seafood

– Price: $$$$

– Address: 3799 Las Vegas Blvd S MGM Grand, Las Vegas, NV 89109-4319

#9. Sushisamba Las Vegas

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (2,108 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: Japanese, Brazilian

– Price: $$$$

– Address: 3327 Las Vegas Blvd S Grand Canal Shoppes at the Palazzo, Las Vegas, NV 89109-1402

#8. Wazuzu

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (986 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: Chinese, Japanese

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 3131 Las Vegas Blvd S, Las Vegas, NV 89109

#7. Mizumi

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (748 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: Japanese, Sushi

– Price: $$$$

– Address: 3131 Las Vegas Blvd S, Las Vegas, NV 89109-1967

#6. Zuma

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (307 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: Japanese, Seafood

– Price: $$$$

– Address: 3708 Las Vegas Blvd S Level 3, Boulevard Tower, Las Vegas, NV 89109-4309

#5. Sushi Roku Las Vegas

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (1,119 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: Japanese, Sushi

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 3500 Las Vegas Blvd S Ste T-18, Las Vegas, NV 89109-8900

#4. Yama Sushi

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (589 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: Japanese, Sushi

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 1350 E Flamingo Rd Ste 18, Las Vegas, NV 89119-5269

#3. Jaburritos

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (210 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: Quick Bites, Japanese

– Price: $

– Address: 3545 Las Vegas Blvd S Suite L12, Las Vegas, NV 89109-8978

#2. Kabuto

– Rating: 5.0 / 5 (173 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: Japanese, Seafood

– Price: $$$$

– Address: 5040 Spring Mountain Rd, Las Vegas, NV 89146-8716

#1. SOHO Japanese Restaurant

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (190 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: Japanese, Sushi

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 7377 S Jones Blvd Ste 116, Las Vegas, NV 89139-0547

