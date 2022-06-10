8 News Now is celebrating our Nexstar Founder’s Day of Caring by giving back to the Serving Our Kids Foundation.

Each week, Serving Our Kids feeds 4,600 kids in 135 schools who would otherwise go hungry. These kids do not currently receive after-school, weekend or summer bags from any backpack program or other governmental programs, but still face empty plates on after school and on the weekends.

The 8 News Now team will be collecting and sorting donations and packing lunch bags for Serving Our Kids Foundation on Friday, June 17 from 6am to 6pm.

Here’s how YOU can help:

Pick up items from the list below on your next trip to the grocery store. These specific items are used by Serving Our Kids to provide shelf-stable meals.

Oatmeal (in individual packets not bulk containers)

Apple sauce (in individual servings)

Ramen noodles

Cheese and crackers (packaged snacks)

Granola bars or cereal bars

Ravioli

Fruit cups (in individual servings)

Fruit snacks

Pudding cups (in individual servings)

Juice boxes or pouches

Bottled water

2. Bring your donations to KLAS 8 News Now on Friday, June 17, 2022 from 6am to 6pm. We will have a drive thru donation area set up. We are located at 3228 Channel 8 Drive in Las Vegas. Channel 8 Drive is between Desert Inn and Convention Center.