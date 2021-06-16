Three Square Food Bank to benefit from 8 News Now donation drive on Thursday

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — 8 News Now is inviting you to take part in a very special day to help some great causes in our community!

Thursday, June 17 will mark the 25th anniversary of Nexstar Media Group’s “Founder’s Day,” a day set aside each year for local news stations to focus on giving back.

You can drop off donations of canned/non-perishable food, bottled water and clothes at our station, located at 3228 Channel 8 Drive, from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Thursday.

Donations this year will benefit Three Square Food Bank and the Salvation Army.

Larry Scott, the Chief Operating Officer at Three Square Food Bank, joined Good Day Las Vegas on Wednesday morning to talk about how this donation drive is helping the community.

Food insecurity in the Las Vegas valley is at a very high level, according to Scott.

“As much as 15% of our community is food insecure at any given time during the month, so it’s a very large number of people that need help,” Scott said.

Any food items that have a long shelf life are good to donate, he noted.

Click HERE for more details on our donation drive.