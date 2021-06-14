FOUNDER’S DAY OF CARING: 8 News Now to collect food, bottled water, clothes for community on June 17

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — 8 News Now is inviting the community to take part in a very special day!

Thursday, June 17 will mark the 25th anniversary of Nexstar Media Group’s “Founder’s Day,” a day set aside each year for local news stations to focus on giving back.

You can drop off donations of canned/non-perishable food, bottled water and clothes at our station from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Thursday.

The address is 3228 Channel 8 Drive.

Your donations will be collected by 8 News Now anchors and staff in a socially-distanced manner.

These donations will benefit Three Square Food Bank and the Salvation Army, who will distribute them throughout the community.

We hope you can help us give back!