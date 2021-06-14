FOUNDER’S DAY OF CARING: 8 News Now to collect food, bottled water, clothes for community on June 17

Founder's Day

by:

Posted: / Updated:

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — 8 News Now is inviting the community to take part in a very special day!

Thursday, June 17 will mark the 25th anniversary of Nexstar Media Group’s “Founder’s Day,” a day set aside each year for local news stations to focus on giving back.

You can drop off donations of canned/non-perishable food, bottled water and clothes at our station from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Thursday.

The address is 3228 Channel 8 Drive.

Your donations will be collected by 8 News Now anchors and staff in a socially-distanced manner.

These donations will benefit Three Square Food Bank and the Salvation Army, who will distribute them throughout the community.

We hope you can help us give back!

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

Trending Stories