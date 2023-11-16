Anthem Injury Lawyers, in partnership with Legal Aid and Channel 8, Presents…

SPREAD JOY TO THOSE IN FOSTER CARE

A GIFT DRIVE BY ANTHEM INJURY LAWYERS

October 16, 2023 – January 2024

Las Vegas, NV — Anthem Injury Lawyers is thrilled to announce the launch of a heartwarming and transformative event, “Foster the Future,” in partnership with the Legal Aid Center of Southern Nevada and 8 News Now. In its inaugural year, this exceptional initiative seeks to light up the lives of more than 3,000 children represented by the Legal Aid Center’s Children’s Attorneys Project.



Puneet K. Garg, founder of Anthem Injury Lawyers, expresses his profound commitment to this cause: “Our partnership with the Legal Aid Center for the gift drive is more than just a collaboration; it’s a message of hope and support to the foster children of Clark County. Through this initiative, we are not just giving gifts, but also sowing seeds of positivity and resilience in these young lives. We want each child to know that they are seen, they are valued, and they are not alone. Together, we’re making a difference, one gift at a time.“

Empowering Children through Legal Support

The attorneys at the Legal Aid Center extend counsel, guidance, and legal representation to mistreated and overlooked children who have not previously had legal support. Acting as advocates for the child in both the court and community, these attorneys empower children to actively participate in shaping their own futures, fostering a sense of responsibility and involvement.

Details About the Event

“Foster the Future” is graciously seeking various forms of support for its noble mission. Physical donations are accepted at the Anthem Injury Law Office, and contributions to the curated Amazon Wishlist are warmly welcomed. Additionally, we sincerely appreciate the amplification of our message—a broader reach ensures that we can extend our care to a greater number of children during this holiday season.

Gift Ideas

The most requested gifts are GIFT CARDS. Other gift ideas to purchase and bring to drop-off locations include skateboards, headphones, journals, jewelry, art supplies, jewelry making kits, air pods (or other earbuds), video games, bags, wallets, cool t-shirts, makeup, purses, belt bags, sunglasses, water bottles, phone accessories, wireless chargers, hats, footballs, baseballs, basketballs, high-end hygiene products (i.e., Bath & Body Works), and mini backpacks with accessories.

Amazon Wish List

If you’d prefer to do your gifting completely online, please use our Amazon wish list to select items chosen by the children, which will be shipped to our collection centers and delivered to the children by their individual advocates.

Go here to shop the Amazon Gift list



Average Ages of Children in the Foster Care System in Our Area

Ages 0-2: 899

Ages 3-6: 955

Ages 7-9: 591

Ages 10-12: 441

Ages 13-15: 423

Ages 16-18: 416

Ages 18+: 285

Drop-off Locations

The Anthem Office

3145 Saint Rose Parkway

Suite #220

Henderson, Nevada 89052

Upcoming Events

Anthem Injury Lawyers and 8 News Now will be hosting a donation drive event in December. Stay posted to this page for more details.



Anthony B. Golden, a key figure at Anthem Injury Lawyers, emphasizes the importance of community involvement: “Community involvement is a cornerstone of our firm. Our work over the years with the Children’s Attorneys Project has been an eye-opening experience, highlighting the urgent needs of foster children in Clark County. Every child deserves a voice, and it’s our privilege to help amplify theirs.“

Interested in Supporting This Cause?

If your business wants to be supportive, please contact Robyn Campbell from Anthem Injury Lawyers today! Email: RCampbell@antheminjurylaw.com



Join us in making a meaningful difference in the lives of foster children this holiday season. Together, we can Foster the Future and bring smiles to those who need it most. Your participation is not just a gift; it’s a beacon of hope.