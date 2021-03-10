Eagle scout holding food drive March 13 to benefit Serving Our Kids Foundation

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — An eagle scout is organizing a food drive this weekend that will benefit the Serving Our Kids Foundation.

The nonprofit is dedicated to feeding and serving the needs of Clark County children.

Eagle scout Stephen Heidt is inviting the community to donate food on Saturday, March 13.

The drive will run from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. at the nonprofit’s warehouse. It is located at 121 Industrial Park Road, Suit 110 in Henderson.

Those looking to donate don’t need to leave their cars and can drop off food at curbside.

Items to donate:

Instant oatmeal packs

Granola bars

Noodle cups/Ramen

Apple sauce cups

Crackers (individually wrapped)

Cookies (individually wrapped)

Juice boxes

Ravioli pop top cans

