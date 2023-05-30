Donations are currently needed for Project Marilyn and Helping Hands of Vegas Valley. Feminine hygiene products and non-perishable food items can be dropped off at any of the following locations through June 15th:
Findlay Cadillac
993 Auto Show Dr, Henderson, NV 89014
Findlay Honda in Centennial Hills
7494 W Azure Dr, Las Vegas, NV 89130
Findlay Chevrolet
6800 S Torrey Pines Dr, Las Vegas, NV 89118
NV Energy
6226 W Sahara Ave., Las Vegas, NV 89146
Southwest Medical
Optum Care Community Center – East
5820 S. Eastern Ave., Suite 100
Optum Care Community Center – West
8670 W. Cheyenne Ave., Suite 105
If you would prefer to donate directly to these organizations, links for monetary donations and more information about each organization can be found below:
Project Marilyn
https://interland3.donorperfect.net/weblink/weblink.aspx?name=E361227&id=3
Helping Hands of Vegas Valley
https://dh.hhovv.org/donate-2/