Donations are currently needed for Project Marilyn and Helping Hands of Vegas Valley. Feminine hygiene products and non-perishable food items can be dropped off at any of the following locations through June 15th:

Findlay Cadillac

993 Auto Show Dr, Henderson, NV 89014 Findlay Honda in Centennial Hills

7494 W Azure Dr, Las Vegas, NV 89130 Findlay Chevrolet

6800 S Torrey Pines Dr, Las Vegas, NV 89118 NV Energy

6226 W Sahara Ave., Las Vegas, NV 89146 Southwest Medical

Optum Care Community Center – East

5820 S. Eastern Ave., Suite 100 Optum Care Community Center – West

8670 W. Cheyenne Ave., Suite 105

If you would prefer to donate directly to these organizations, links for monetary donations and more information about each organization can be found below:

Project Marilyn

https://interland3.donorperfect.net/weblink/weblink.aspx?name=E361227&id=3

Helping Hands of Vegas Valley

https://dh.hhovv.org/donate-2/