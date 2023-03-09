HENDERSON, NV ( KLAS ) – A special shout-out to the students and everyone at the St Anthony of Padua school in Henderson.

The Mojave Max team had a great time talking to the well-behaved kindergarten, 1st, 2nd & 3rd graders, who all enjoyed it when the Robotics teacher, Mr. Bullen, was transformed into a tortoise, a fun way to teach the body parts of tortoises.

But maybe even better: the Thank You notes from Ms Koch’s 1st grade class!

Check out the snapshots in supercuteness by Leo, Tyler, Claire, Benjamin, Gia & Reaghan in the video [above].

And not that I’m old or been around for a long time, but, it turns out that back when the teacher, Ms. Koch, was in 8th grade, a certain bow-tied tv guy stopped by her school, too. No pictures from back “whenever that was!”

We want to keep the focus on Mojave Max and everyone at the St Anthony of Padua school.

To learn more and enter the Mojave Max Emergence contest click – – – > HERE.