LAS VEGAS (KLAS) - The new school year is typically a time for a fresh start - which is especially meaningful this year for Robert E. Lake Elementary Art Teacher, Tammie Gallimore.

It was just three weeks ago that Ms. Gallimore received the jarring news that her classroom at Lake Elementary was torn apart by vandals. Her room was ravaged. Paint had been splashed about, a fire extinguisher sprayed, computers smashed and nothing, from walls to tables to carpet, even student artwork, was left undamaged.