LAS VEGAS ( KLAS ) – One of our 8NewsNow “Community Pride” partners is having a special event this evening.

Traffic Anchor Nate Tannenbaum says he’s proud to be the Master of Ceremonies for The Collaboration Center Foundation’s second annual “Night En Blanc” (a “Night In White). The organization’s Presidnet, Lynda Tache, says the event will raise money and awareness:

“It’s benefitting the individuals, family members and caregivers with intellectual, developmental and physical disabilities of all ages at our magnificent 5 acre ranch campus.”

At last year’s first annual event, a red carpet welcome and yummy food from some of the community’s best restaurants started a great evening that included jaw-dropping entertainment in a comfy outdoor setting.

The honoree was Linda Smith, one of the founders of Opportunity Village, who now has the non-profit Christopher Smith Foundation.

This year? Tache says, “We are honoring the beautiful and amazing Michelle Desrochers, a Self-Advocate.”

Also being honored: Dana Blackhurst, and former Las Vegas Mayor Jan Jones Blackhurst.

It promises to be another great evening, and 8NewsNow is proud to count the Collaboration Center Foundation among our Community Pride Partners.