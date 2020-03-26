Skip to content
KLAS - 8 News Now
Las Vegas
46°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Political News
News
Live Stream
Hidden History
Mystery Wire
Area 51
I-Team
Crime
2020 Election interviews
National News
Coronavirus
Vegas Fugitives
Decades
Border Report
In Your Business
Top Stories
Handwashing parody song goes viral
Video
Chocolate Easter bunnies have protective masks
Video
US jobless claims soar to record 3.3 million as layoffs jump
Video
Arts District businesses creatively deter crime during COVID-19 closure
Video
Weather
Weather
Map Center
Interactive Radar
Forecast
Top Stories
Tedd’s Forecast for Wednesday, March 25th
Video
Top Stories
A gusty dusty Wednesday
Video
Top Stories
Tedd’s Forecast for Tuesday, March 24th
Video
Nice sunshine, but breezy winds sticking around
Video
Tedd’s Forecast for Monday, March 23rd
Video
A rainy start to the week
Video
Traffic
Traffic
Driving You Crazy
Sports
Sports
Aces – WNBA
Aviators
Combat Sports
Game On! Vegas
Golden Knights
The Masters
Lights Soccer
Motorsports Vegas
Podcasts
Raiders
Sports Betting
UNLV Sports
Top Stories
Gold medalist, Green Valley HS alum puts Olympic postponement in perspective
Video
Top Stories
Two-Minute Sports: Tuesday March 24, 2020
Video
2020 Tokyo Olympics reportedly postponed until 2021
Video
Golden Knights game simulations leads to victories
Video
Foley donates six figures to T-Mobile Arena workers during pandemic
Video
Community
Community
Cyber Safe Parent
What’s Cool at School
Buddy Check
Pledge
Acts of Kindness
The Mel Robbins Show
Calendar
Living Green
Remarkable Women
Las Vegas Now
Las Vegas Now
Supermarket Chef
Law Vegas Now
Lets Get Cooking
Carter Investment Services
Patriot Law
TailG8 Treats
Top Stories
Preventing disease and promoting health with Immunize Nevada
Video
Top Stories
Multicare Group on getting the right healthcare coverage for your employees
Video
Top Stories
Dr. Nash on combating the coronavirus and immune systems
Video
Masks and treatments on Lifestyle with Lindsey
Video
Workouts from home with Crossfit Modulus
Video
Stretching your dollar during these stressful financial times
Video
Contests
En Español
About Us
Meet the Team
Contact Us
TV Schedule
Stay Connected
8 News Now on Alexa
Newsletter Sign Up
Advertise With Us
Work for Us
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
Previous Alert
1
of
/
2
Next Alert
Breaking News
Breaking News
US jobless claims soar to record 3.3 million as layoffs jump
1
of
/
2
Breaking News
Suspect killed, officer shot in Nye County
2
of
/
2
Preventing disease and promoting health with Immunize Nevada
Community Internal Link
Posted:
Mar 26, 2020 / 06:05 AM PDT
/
Updated:
Mar 26, 2020 / 06:05 AM PDT
Sponsored by Nevada State Bank
Trending Stories
Stimulus checks: Here’s how much money to expect (and when you might get it)
Nevada reporting 321 coronavirus cases, 50 new cases
Video
Suspect killed, officer shot in Nye County
LIST: Stores offering senior shopping hours
UPDATE: Nevada COVID-19 deaths hit double digits