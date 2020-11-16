Animal Foundation holds virtual ‘Best in Show’ fundraiser, all 24 canine contestants adopted

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — For the 17th straight year, the Animal Foundation has named its “Best in Show.” Sunday’s event is the biggest annual fundraiser for the nonprofit.

This year’s show was held virtually, and for the first time, the public was able to vote. The organization says 3,200 total votes were cast online.

Charlie, a Bernese Mountain dog, won the large dog category. Lola, a terrier who was Good Day Las Vegas’ “Pet of the Week” a few weeks ago, won for the small dog group.

A terrier mix named Sparky won the medium dog category, as well as overall “Best in Show.”

Sparky, winner of the Animal Foundation’s “Best in Show.” Courtesy: The Animal Foundation

Charlie, winner of the large dog category. Courtesy: The Animal Foundation

Lola, winner of the small dog category. Courtesy: The Animal Foundation

In the end, all 24 canine contestants who participated were winners because all were adopted.

To support the foundation or learn more about its life-saving programs, click HERE.