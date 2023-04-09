At a swap meet, you might find that booth where they’ll replace the cracked screen on your cellphone. (File/Getty)

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — From discount bedding to ethnic foods to maybe an inexpensive carry-on piece of luggage for that quick flight. What can’t you get at a swap meet?

With the weather warming nicely, it might be time to get out and spend a day looking for a knickknack or to find that booth where someone can replace the cracked screen on your cellphone. Before you go, remember there’s likely a small admission fee. And some of these spots are large areas that require a comfortable pair of shoes.

Here are our suggestions for swap meets (or are they flea markets?) in the Las Vegas valley:

Broadacres Mall Swap Meet: 2930 Las Vegas Blvd. North, North Las Vegas, 4 p.m. to 11 p.m. Friday, 6 a.m to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.

Fantastic Indoor Swap Meet, 1717 S Decatur Blvd., 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

Swap Meet Bonanza, 1720 E.Charleston Blvd., 10 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. Monday, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Wednesday through Sunday, closed Tuesday.

Rancho Swap Meet, 2909 W. Washington Ave., 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily (closed Tuesday).

Boulder Highway Swap Meet, 4700 Boulder Hwy., 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday and Friday, 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday.

Las Palmas Swap Meet, 5755 E. Charleston Blvd., 10 a.m. to 6:45 p.m. Tuesday to Sunday. (Closed Monday.)

Charleston Swap Meet, 4530 E. Charleston Blvd., 10 a.m. to 6:45 p.m. Monday and Wednesday through Sunday. Closed Tuesday.