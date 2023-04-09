LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — From discount bedding to ethnic foods to maybe an inexpensive carry-on piece of luggage for that quick flight. What can’t you get at a swap meet?
With the weather warming nicely, it might be time to get out and spend a day looking for a knickknack or to find that booth where someone can replace the cracked screen on your cellphone. Before you go, remember there’s likely a small admission fee. And some of these spots are large areas that require a comfortable pair of shoes.
Here are our suggestions for swap meets (or are they flea markets?) in the Las Vegas valley:
- Broadacres Mall Swap Meet: 2930 Las Vegas Blvd. North, North Las Vegas, 4 p.m. to 11 p.m. Friday, 6 a.m to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.
- Fantastic Indoor Swap Meet, 1717 S Decatur Blvd., 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday, Saturday and Sunday.
- Swap Meet Bonanza, 1720 E.Charleston Blvd., 10 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. Monday, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Wednesday through Sunday, closed Tuesday.
- Rancho Swap Meet, 2909 W. Washington Ave., 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily (closed Tuesday).
- Boulder Highway Swap Meet, 4700 Boulder Hwy., 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday and Friday, 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday.
- Las Palmas Swap Meet, 5755 E. Charleston Blvd., 10 a.m. to 6:45 p.m. Tuesday to Sunday. (Closed Monday.)
- Charleston Swap Meet, 4530 E. Charleston Blvd., 10 a.m. to 6:45 p.m. Monday and Wednesday through Sunday. Closed Tuesday.
- For the eighth and final suggestion, we’re going to cheat (just a little). Here are two spots that don’t quite meet traditional flea market or swap meet standards. (Are there any?) But we like them as an assortment of shops and eateries. Try Container Park and Chinatown Plaza.