One of the easiest ways to volunteer is to check with your local library. (KLAS)

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — So you’ve retired, can only golf so much. What now? How about volunteering for any number of programs or nonprofits in the Las Vegas valley?

So many are looking for help, and you’ve got all that experience. Why not reach out to your place of worship, a youth sports league or maybe even the neighborhood school?

Here are eight ways to donate your time:

Las Vegas-Clark County Library District: Click on the link to find opportunities at any one of the 25 library branches (and the one outreach library).

Catholic Charities of Southern Nevada: There is a formal volunteer program, and Montie Chavez, the director of communications and development for the Roman Catholic Diocese of Las Vegas, says each parish can have a need for volunteers. It’s on a limited case-by-case basis.

Jewish Family Services Agency: The Las Vegas chapter can use help in its food pantry, adding to its crew of delivery drivers, senior companions, foster grandparents and customized projects. Click the link or call 702-732-0304.

County and state museums: Clark County Museums administrator Amber Colbert says the Clark County and Searchlight facilities have spots for volunteers. Assistance most often is needed in guided tours, exhibit maintenance, collections and special events. Contact Amber Colbert (amber.colbert@clarkcountynv.gov) or call the museum, 702-455-7955, if you’re interested. For the Nevada Museum of Art, research, hospitality and administrative support are among the many areas seeking volunteers. Contact Becky Brockette via email or click the link.

Clark County School District: The district’s Stay in School Mentoring Project matches volunteers from the community across a broad spectrum of professions with students who need guidance and support to help them in and out of school, according to the website. Mentors usually meet with students twice a month during school hours, with the emphasis on guiding students on the importance of education.

Las Vegas: The city is looking for volunteers for its CERT (community emergency response team), with classes beginning this month. The program reaches fire departments and surrounding communities, including Searchlight, Mesquite and Henderson. Register at lasvegasnevada.gov.

North Las Vegas: The city in December posted information about volunteers for various events. Some can be “long-term initiatives,” others “started and finished within a few hours.” Click the link for more information and to register.

Habitat for Humanity Las Vegas: The website has information on different areas of volunteering, from wielding a hammer, to working in the nonprofit’s ReStore, to helping out at conventions and in the office. Click the link, call 702-638-6477 ( ext. 109) or email volunteer@lasvegashabitat.org.

If none of the above suggestions fits your interest or experience, try browsing at nevadavolunteers.org, which provides a list of agencies looking for help. The website will help you filter nonprofits by region/neighborhood and interest.