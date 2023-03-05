LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Everyone can use a good deal. Whether you’re going for a slice of pizza or shopping for furniture. We’ve uncovered a few in the Las Vegas valley. Surely, you’ve got your favorites, too. Don’t be shy about sharing with us. But, first, browse eight of these best bargains:

Two slices and a fountain drink

Brooklyn’s Best Pizza, with two locations in the valley, has a daily special — any two slices and a fountain drink for $8.95 or a slice, a side salad and a drink for $9.95.

From computers to clothes

The UNLV Surplus Center sells overstocked university surplus property, including computer equipment, apparel and Rebel tag sale items. Shop the store at 1325 E. Flamingo Road from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday to Friday. Center also has online store and sells through auctions. 702-895-5384.

Tacos, rice, beans and fountain drink

Tacos & Miches, a little place on the corner of South Decatur and Meadows Lane, has a daily special: Three tacos, rice and beans with a 20 ounce fountain drink for $9.99.

Senior discount Wednesday

Albertson’s gives seniors (age 55 and older) a 10% discount on their grocery haul on the first Wednesday of each month. Mark your calendar. You’ve already missed March.

Breakfast, anyone?

For $6.99 get the Country Breakfast — two eggs (any way you like ’em), hash browns, and choice of bacon, sausage or ham — at the Emerald Island Grille in Henderson’s Emerald Island Casino, 120 Market St.

Costco’s $1.50 hot dog and soda

OK, we understand this offer is not exclusive to the Las Vegas valley. But what a bargain: A quarter-pound all-beef dog and a fountain drink (free refills). In September, Costco chief financial officer Richard Galanti hinted in the company’s quarterly financial earnings call that the warehouse club would keep the $1.50 hot dog and soda “forever.”

Car wash

The Southern Nevada Water Authority offers discount coupons from several “water smart” car wash partners. Some more environmentally friendly partners use little or no water to wash your grimy vehicle.

Liquidation stores

There are several in the valley. (Remember, now, don’t be shy about sharing.) One 8 News Now digital producer who has an eye for deals is especially fond of these three: Bulldog Liquidators, 362 East Tropicana Ave. Units 32-34; Raeburn’s Discount Outlet, 6326 South Pecos Road, Unit 1; The Treasure Hunters Warehouse, 1421 East Sunset Road, Suite 1.

You can find lots of deals through AARP, by the way. The senior citizen advocacy group has dozens of discounts, from dining to travel to prescription drugs. Best way to save is to join and then click the group’s website for research.

Did we miss your favorite valley bargain? Shoot us an (gdymski), and we’ll add it to the list.