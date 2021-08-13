NHP honors Trooper Micah May with memorial run Friday morning

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Nevada Highway Patrol honored fallen trooper Micah May with a memorial run Friday morning.

Cadets from the Nevada Department of Public Safety Law Enforcement Academy started their run at the Westgate Hotel and ended it at the Las Vegas Welcome Sign. The cadets wore special t-shirts in Trooper May’s memory.

May was killed in the line of duty last month when he was attempting to stop a carjacking suspect during a police chase.

“It’s showing his importance, not just to those of us who worked with him but to future state troopers. That not just his sacrifice, but his service is being honored today,” Travis Smaka, NHP Southern Command Public Information Officer said.

On Thursday, the Injured Police Officers Fund teamed up with NHP to hold a donation drive to support Trooper May’s family. He left behind a wife and two young children. It took place at a Nevada Coin Mart off Jones and Flamingo. Memorial t-shirts, face masks, and other items were sold to support the May family.

If you would like to donate to the May family, visit the Injured Police Officers Fund website.

“Joanna has been extremely grateful, Micah’s widow, I’ve had direct communication with her and she is such a strong person. She’s going through such a hard time, she has two babies at home but she wants to be strong for them and she’s so grateful that the community has been stepping up,” Chelsea Stuenkle, President of Injured Police Officers Fund said.