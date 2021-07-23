Metro officer creates event to bring community, police together

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — In this week’s 8 Points of Community Pride, we introduce you to Metro Officer Laura Villicana.

She grew up here in the valley and says getting the chance to work in the northeast community she grew up in is definitely something special.

Officer Villicana says she saw the need to bring more neighbors together and came up with a new spin on the traditional “coffee with a cop.”

She calls it “agua fresca with a cop.”

“Hopefully having more events like this agua fresca, coffee with a cop, citizens can see we are here for them,” said Officer Villicana. “We are approachable, so any questions that they have they can come talk to us and then have a horchata.”

If you have a story of our community coming together, share it with us here.